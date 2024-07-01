Light Up the Fourth of July with Beef on the Grill

Three grilling recipes sure to add a spark to your Independence Day celebration

DENVER, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Put on your red, white and blue, set up those lawn chairs and fire up the grill. The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, has amazing recipes, perfect for throwing on the grill and keeping everyone happy while you wait for the Fourth of July fun to light up the sky.

Country Style Bourbon BBQ Short Ribs from Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

If you plan to start celebrating early in the day, these Country Style Bourbon BBQ Short Ribs have you covered with easy prep that won't take you out of the fun. Slow cooked then finished on the grill this mouth-watering dish is ideal for prepping ahead of time. The ribs can simmer while you enjoy the festivities of the day and then go straight to the grill for that extra flavor when it's time for your Fourth of July feast.

As easy as the slow-cooker is, this recipe might have it beat. With a little planning ahead, you can enjoy Strip Steak earlier in the week and save some extra for a quick and easy Grilled Steak Flatbread. Leftover steak is new again, accompanied by onions, roasted red peppers, blue cheese, arugula and drizzled with balsamic syrup. Not only is it easy to prep and easy to customize, this flatbread will send sparks through your tastebuds, turning leftovers into a fun, main course for the fourth.

For those who are all about tradition – it is the Fourth of July after all - you can't go wrong with burgers on the grill. Seasoned with chipotle chili powder and topped with pepper jack cheese, these Spicy Cheeseburger Sliders will sizzle on the grill and in your mouth. And if you have guests who don't like the spice, burgers are perfect for customizing with different toppings.

No matter how you plan to celebrate or what recipe you choose, BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com has all of the recipes and cooking tips you need. And with beef on the grill, your party guests will be fueled for a night of fireworks.

