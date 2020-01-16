Light Vehicle Access & Security Market Report, 2020 to 2034 - Global Market Overview, Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Light Vehicle Access and Security Market Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE light vehicle access and security sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



The global market study includes:

Automotive OE passive entry fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including corporate latches, double-locking, keyless entry, smart keys, car keys, car locks, advanced key fobs, access by phone)

Case studies focusing on advanced key fobs, MPVs and sliding doors, passive entry in vans, smart tailgate opening, split smart keys and security models

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary for door latches and passive entry

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including TRW and Delphi

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



Use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive access and security sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Aisin Seiki



Alpha Corporation



Brose



Continental



Delphi



Denso



Giobert



Hella



Honda Lock



Hulsbeck & Furst (HuF)



Inteva



Kiekert



Magna



Marquardt



Mitsui Kinzoku ACT/GECOM



Omron



Shiroki



Strattec



Tokai Rika



TRW



U-Shin



Valeo



Witte

Forecasts

Active keyless entry



Passive keyless entry



Standard key entry

Markets

Door latches



Passive entry systems

Technologies

Case studies



Advanced key fobs





Ford's MyKey







Linking the key to the mobile, using the mobile phone as a key - the ultimate connected car







Suppliers also show their own developments in smart keys





Audi's Keyless Entry and Start





MPVs and sliding doors present technical challenges for door & access system design





Passive entry in vans - the case of the Mercedes Sprinter and problems with pickups being stolen





Smart tailgate or boot opening





Split smart keys





The A8 L Security model - a different side of the vehicle security market



Corporate latches - a clever route to cutting costs



Volkswagen: the leader in corporate latches



Double locking - a failure, but a harbinger of change even so



Keyless entry systems



Smart Keys



Valeo's Insync - vehicle access by phone

Vehicle crime

Anti-theft developments for smart keys



Economic conditions may well lead to a rise in vehicle crime



Electric and hybrid vehicles - a new vulnerable sector



How do modern thieves steal cars?



The most frequently stolen cars and trends in the US to counter vehicle theft





Vehicle crime is not declining - it is changing significantly





What is to be done?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5id3o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

