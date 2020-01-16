Light Vehicle Access & Security Market Report, 2020 to 2034 - Global Market Overview, Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 16, 2020, 15:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Light Vehicle Access and Security Market Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE light vehicle access and security sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

The global market study includes:

  • Automotive OE passive entry fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets
  • A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including corporate latches, double-locking, keyless entry, smart keys, car keys, car locks, advanced key fobs, access by phone)
  • Case studies focusing on advanced key fobs, MPVs and sliding doors, passive entry in vans, smart tailgate opening, split smart keys and security models
  • Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary for door latches and passive entry
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including TRW and Delphi
  • Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
  • Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.

Use this report to:

  • Gain a quick overview of the automotive access and security sector globally
  • Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments
  • Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
  • Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
  • Prepare supply and demand forecasts
  • Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
  • Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • Aisin Seiki
    • Alpha Corporation
    • Brose
    • Continental
    • Delphi
    • Denso
    • Giobert
    • Hella
    • Honda Lock
    • Hulsbeck & Furst (HuF)
    • Inteva
    • Kiekert
    • Magna
    • Marquardt
    • Mitsui Kinzoku ACT/GECOM
    • Omron
    • Shiroki
    • Strattec
    • Tokai Rika
    • TRW
    • U-Shin
    • Valeo
    • Witte
  • Forecasts
    • Active keyless entry
    • Passive keyless entry
    • Standard key entry
  • Markets
    • Door latches
    • Passive entry systems
  • Technologies
    • Case studies
      • Advanced key fobs
        • Ford's MyKey
        • Linking the key to the mobile, using the mobile phone as a key - the ultimate connected car
        • Suppliers also show their own developments in smart keys
      • Audi's Keyless Entry and Start
      • MPVs and sliding doors present technical challenges for door & access system design
      • Passive entry in vans - the case of the Mercedes Sprinter and problems with pickups being stolen
      • Smart tailgate or boot opening
      • Split smart keys
      • The A8 L Security model - a different side of the vehicle security market
    • Corporate latches - a clever route to cutting costs
      • Volkswagen: the leader in corporate latches
    • Double locking - a failure, but a harbinger of change even so
    • Keyless entry systems
    • Smart Keys
    • Valeo's Insync - vehicle access by phone
  • Vehicle crime
    • Anti-theft developments for smart keys
    • Economic conditions may well lead to a rise in vehicle crime
    • Electric and hybrid vehicles - a new vulnerable sector
    • How do modern thieves steal cars?
      • The most frequently stolen cars and trends in the US to counter vehicle theft
      • Vehicle crime is not declining - it is changing significantly
      • What is to be done?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5id3o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

Light Vehicle Access & Security Market Report, 2020 to 2034 - Global Market Overview, Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 16, 2020, 15:45 ET