Lightbeam Health Selects Amendola Communications to Boost Market Visibility as a Leading Population Health Vendor

Irving, Texas-based Lightbeam integrates data warehousing, data analytics, health information exchange and care management capabilities to deliver the most comprehensive population health management solutions in healthcare. Lightbeam's technology provides the guidance needed to deliver the right care at the right time, while reducing costs and delivering outstanding financial results.

"Lightbeam is committed to equipping providers with the solutions needed to improve the lives of whole populations of patients across the continuum of care, while helping them to better manage the cost of that care," said Jorge Miranda, EVP of Lightbeam Health Solutions. "We look forward to benefitting from Amendola's strategic vision and expert execution as we continue to help healthcare organizations and ACOs make the challenging journey from volume to value."

"Population health management is a crowded field with numerous companies struggling to achieve the sort of end-to-end solution that Lightbeam has developed," said Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola Communications. "We are thrilled to partner with Lightbeam's leadership—several of whom we have worked with in previous companies—to accelerate their ability to attract new customers and partnerships."

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam's vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam's platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola Communications is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

