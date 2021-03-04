LightBox and Quire Integrate to Benefit Mutual Clients and the CRE Industry

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBox , a leading provider of commercial real estate data, location intelligence, and workflow solutions, today announced an integration with Quire , a cloud-based technical-report writing software, to ensure customers have fast access to high quality data that can be easily incorporated into their report writing process.

"LightBox is committed to connecting data, systems, and people in the real estate industry. Report writing systems have been proven to enhance the efficiency of real estate due diligence, and we are excited to be integrating with Quire for the benefit of mutual clients," said Alan Agadoni, Senior VP at LightBox. "LightBox customers who write reports on our own PARCEL platform experience efficiencies from our data being integrated with the software. Now, Quire customers will enjoy similar efficiencies while gaining access to the highest quality data available in the market."

The new partnership allows content to stream into Quire directly from LightBox, simplifying the data ordering and report building process, and enabling Quire users to more easily access and review LightBox (EDR) data. Linking the data with Quire's software eliminates non-core steps, transcribing, and manual uploading.

"Quire and LightBox are empowering clients to assemble reports automatically, saving manual data entry and manipulation steps, where that time can then be better spent focusing on core tasks associated with the project," said Kelly Stratton , CEO of Quire. "Our goal is to give our clients the freedom of choice when it comes to data. Being integrated with as many data sources as possible accomplishes that. In this case, we're excited to work with the most utilized data provider in the industry."

LightBox and Quire customers can begin taking advantage of this new integration today.

"We've been long-standing customers of both LightBox and Quire, both of which provide critical data and services to EFI, helping us deliver high quality reports to our clients, quickly" said Nicole Rivera, Due Diligence Manager at EFI Global. "Creating the flexibility to use different data and platforms is just one example of both companies understanding the needs and challenges of their customers and excelling to meet those needs."

To learn more about this partnership, visit LightBoxre.com.

About LightBox:

LightBox is building the world's leading real estate information and technology platform. LightBox customers comprise all types of enterprises needing authoritative real estate data and workflow solutions, including brokers, developers, investors, lenders, insurers, environmental consultants, corporations, technology companies, and valuation professionals. LightBox is backed by Silver Lake and Battery Ventures. Learn more at www.lightboxre.com.

About Quire:

Quire is the premier technical report-writing software trusted by thousands of consultants around the globe and across dozens of industries. Quire's intuitive platform streamlines the report writing process to ensure consistent, high-quality report deliverables. Our innovative tools help solve existing pain-points, while our staff of industry experts works closely with our clients to evolve their workflow processes, thus saving hours of time on each report. Additionally, Quire's Big Data metrics reveal valuable insights into our Client's report editing times versus industry benchmarks, allowing for data-driven decisions that improve the bottom-line. Find out how Quire is driving the future of technical report writing to meet evolving industry demands by visiting www.openquire.com .

