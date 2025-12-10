IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBox, a leading provider of commercial real estate data and technology solutions, today announced the addition of automated sales and land comps to its Fundamentals Platform, giving commercial real estate lenders a clearer, faster, and more defensible way to understand the valuation logic inside their appraisals. The new capability arrives as banks navigate one of the most demanding credit environments in over a decade, with examiners seeking faster turnaround times and deeper transparency.

LightBox Enhances Appraisal Intelligence to Give Lenders Unmatched Financial Visibility Amid Rising Credit and Regulatory Demands

"One of the most influential elements of an appraisal is the selection and adjustment of comparable sales, yet it has always been one of the hardest for banks to analyze across reports," said Manus Clancy, head of Data Strategy at LightBox.

This enhancement to the Fundamentals Platform addresses that challenge by transforming narrative comps into structured data that can be searched, compared, and audited across an entire portfolio. "Structured comps finally give lenders a clear view into how appraisers arrived at value and where potential risks may be hiding," Clancy added.

With automated comps added to its existing appraisal data pipeline, Fundamentals now provides lenders with a richer, more comprehensive dataset. Roughly 40 fields per comp are captured and standardized, often resulting in more than 300 structured data points for a single appraisal. This expanded dataset supports stronger credit decisions, clearer trend analysis, and more defensible review practices.

By centralizing comps alongside core valuation inputs, lenders can compare how appraisers select comparables, identify inconsistencies, and improve the defensibility of credit decisions.

"This is the next phase of appraisal intelligence," said Nathan Dever, vice president of Product Management at LightBox. "We're now giving lenders access to the richest and most comprehensive financial data available in the market—visibility they've never had before—while strengthening loan sizing, portfolio management, special assets, and regulatory reporting through a single, structured system."

Banks already using Fundamentals will receive access to sales comp structured data seamlessly, without added effort or cost.

LightBox will expand appraisal intelligence again in early 2026 with automated rent comps and operating expense extraction, giving lenders a fuller view of underwriting behavior and market dynamics.

