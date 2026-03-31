Capability connects properties to top-level corporate or other legal entities, creating a clearer view of portfolio ownership, exposure, and scale; advancement marks second major release by LightBox this year

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBox, a leading provider of real estate data and technology, today announced the launch of LightBox Corporate Owner, the latest in a series of 2026 product advancements designed to deliver more connected, portfolio-level intelligence to the commercial real estate market.

The release is part of a broader push by LightBox to address one of the industry's most persistent challenges: understanding the true ownership footprint of property portfolios.

LightBox Launches Corporate Owner, Expanding Series of 2026 Product Advancements Focused on Portfolio Intelligence

Complex layers of LLCs, subsidiaries, joint ventures, and single-purpose entities often obscure property ownership. Traditional ownership data typically stops at the property-level entity, requiring market participants to manually reconcile fragmented records to understand the broader corporate portfolio behind a property or group of properties. This process is time-consuming, inconsistent, and difficult to scale.

LightBox Corporate Owner changes that.

By linking properties to their top-level corporate parent, Corporate Owner creates a clearer, portfolio-level view of corporate ownership and gives customers a more consistent way to analyze holdings across portfolios, markets, and industries.

"Understanding who truly owns what in commercial real estate has long been one of the industry's hardest problems and one of the most important to solve," said Caroline Stoll, General Manager, Data & Analytics at LightBox. "Corporate Owner is a natural extension of the connected data foundation we have already built, bringing even greater clarity to complex ownership structures and helping customers identify corporate portfolios, analyze owner concentration, and benchmark more effectively."

The initial release focuses on high-confidence property associations for approximately 2,500 corporations and REITs, including publicly traded companies and select private firms. Each entity is linked to a CIK identifier, helping users distinguish between similar or look-alike company names and more easily connect property holdings to the companies they track.

"As customers look to build more sophisticated analytics, connect disparate datasets, and power AI-driven workflows, they need a foundation they can trust. LightBox has established that foundation and continues to expand it," said Stoll.

The release of Corporate Owner marks the latest innovation in a steady stream of product launches by LightBox over the past year and follows last month's release of City Directories, a next-generation solution purpose-built to improve the quality, defensibility, and efficiency of Phase I Environmental Site Assessments. These advancements reflect an ongoing effort to transform fragmented property data into connected intelligence that supports faster, more confident decision-making.

LightBox Corporate Owner is available as an add-on dataset to LightBox Data. Learn more.

About LightBox

LightBox is the Decision Foundation for the Built World. For more than 30 years, it has helped commercial real estate professionals work from a clearer, more consistent view of property in a market long slowed by fragmented information. LightBox creates a connected property record that helps organizations move faster, reduce risk, and make better-informed decisions across real estate workflows. It gives organizations clarity they can stand on. Visit us at: www.LightBoxRE.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE LightBoxRE