Lightbox Makes Customization Accessible With A Loose Stone Launch Of Its High-quality Pink, Blue, And White Lab-grown Diamonds

"From the beginning, we have had enquiries from consumers who see our lab-grown diamonds – with their unbeatable price, great quality and range of color – as an opportunity to explore their creativity, making something that is unique to them," said Lightbox CEO, Steve Coe. " We are thrilled to launch this exciting new concept that offers a simple and accessible way to create fun and affordable, custom-designed lab-grown diamond fashion jewelry using our colorful array of stones. Lightbox Loose will open up a world of possibilities for a broad range of consumers to experiment with customization, personalization and creative design."

The concept for Lightbox Loose Stones evolved as the company saw a growing demand from customers, particularly women self-purchasers, looking for bespoke design options. To make the process simple and approachable, Lightbox developed a seamless online purchase and referral experience. Shoppers can easily select and buy individual Lightbox lab-grown diamonds, peruse original custom designs, and browse a vetted list of established jewelers known for their custom design work.

Lightbox Loose Stones follow the company's industry-leading linear price model and are available in pink, blue and white in sizes up to two carats in the classic $800 a carat range. The initial offering includes round brilliant and princess cuts, with additional cuts set to release early next year. Each Lightbox Loose Stone will come with its own quality guarantee and every Lightbox lab-grown diamond is inscribed with a quality mark, visible through a 10x loupe.

This new concept launch is the latest development for Lightbox in a year that has seen the company significantly expand its lab-grown diamond product range, while maintaining its fair and transparent pricing. In August, the company introduced larger stone sizes in select jewelry silhouettes, with a 2ct. lab-grown diamond pendant retailing for $1,600 plus the cost of the setting. As with the new Loose Stone offering, the recent introductions are available in all three Lightbox colors and are all priced well below current competitor market offerings, reflecting Lightbox's commitment to provide high-quality lab-grown stones at fair and transparent prices.

ABOUT LIGHTBOX

Launched in 2018, Lightbox is a pioneering lab-grown diamond company offering premium fashion jewelry at accessible prices. Lightbox manufactures its high-quality lab-grown diamonds in pink, blue and white at its state-of-the-art facility in Gresham, Oregon and uses leading-edge technology built on more than 50 years of ground-breaking innovation. With a transparent and inclusive approach, Lightbox offers consumers extraordinary product at exceptional value. Learn more at www.lightboxjewelry.com.

