LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY ANNUAL CONFERENCE CELEBRATES INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP, OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE AND A SHARED COMMITMENT TO HIGH-QUALITY EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Top-performing franchisees were honored for innovation and achievement, while breakout sessions equipped leaders with insights to drive continued growth and deliver exceptional care and education for children and families.

ISELIN, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 200 centers either open or in development, hosted its annual conference, A World of Possibilities: Creating Magic Every Day, from March 11 to March 13 in Orlando, Florida. The impactful three-day event united home office leaders, franchise owners, vendor partners, and key center leadership for an inspiring experience of learning, networking, and celebration. Through meaningful connections and collaboration, attendees gained relevant knowledge and shared methods to further drive growth and success.

Lightbridge Academy Annual Conference

"The Lightbridge Academy Annual Conference is my favorite event of the year because it brings together an extraordinary group of leaders who are deeply committed to excellence in early childhood education," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer at Lightbridge Academy. "As our organization continues to experience tremendous growth, this conference gives us the opportunity to celebrate the people and centers who are raising the bar for quality and performance across the system. It is also a powerful forum to learn and exchange ideas. Top performers share insights, experiences and mentorship with those who are just launching their centers. That collaboration and transparency strengthens our entire network. The passion and commitment to excellence are exactly what drives our continued success and deepens our impact on the families we serve."

The 2026 Lightbridge Academy Annual Conference launched with a welcome from CEO Gigi Schweikert, followed by a compelling keynote from Alex Martinez, from the Disney Institute, about Disney's approach to building strong cultures, developing effective leadership practices, and delivering exceptional experiences. Throughout the conference, franchise owners participated in thought-provoking breakout sessions covering key area such as human resource, community engagement, enrollment, innovation, real estate, and operational excellence, equipping them with the tools needed to drive success. The three-day event closed with a Lightbridge Foundation event to support Give Kids the World Village, an 89-acre, nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Florida, that provides weeklong, cost-free wish vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world who want to visit Central Florida. Lightbridge Academy partnered with Give Kids the World Village to volunteer and create arts projects to support its mission.

Throughout the conference, Lightbridge Academy also celebrated the meaningful impact of the Lightbridge Foundation, which continues to support families, staff, and communities in need across the network. Since its founding in 2001, the foundation has raised more than $1.7 million and awarded over $1.3 million in grants and scholarships. In 2025 alone, the foundation generated nearly $250,000 in fundraising and distributed more than $225,000 to those in need.

To celebrate the impressive accomplishments of franchisees, Lightbridge Academy delivered prestigious awards during the brand's themed Sunset Soiree Awards Dinner.

2026 Lightbridge Academy Award Winners Include:

The Franchisee of the Year was awarded to Nishitkumar Patel for the Lightbridge Academy franchise owner best exemplifying the brand's Core Values and Circle of Care philosophy.

The CEO Award was awarded to Lightbridge Academy of Allentown, PA for achieving stringent performance criteria as a top-performing center.

The Customer Loyalty was awarded to Lightbridge Academy of Hampton Twp., PA for creating a world-class customer experience for touring families.

Lightbridge Academy of Glenside, PA received the Customer Loyalty Award for creating a world-class customer experience for the enrolled families in their care.

The Lightbridge Foundation Award was presented to Lightbridge Academy of Virginia Beach, VA in recognition of achieving the highest fundraising contribution.

The Reviewer's Choice Award was presented to Lightbridge Academy of Paramus, NJ in recognition of exceeding reputation standards and attainment of the highest customer review scores.

The Brand Champion Award was awarded to Al Ferrari from Lightbridge Academy of Port St. Lucie, FL in recognition of exceptional franchise mentorship, brand ambassadorship, and commitment to early childhood education.

To round out the list of prestigious franchise award winners was Jaclyn Hines, Center Director from Lightbridge Academy of Glenside, PA who was awarded the Director of the Year award, and Catherine Thomas from Lightbridge Academy of Bethlehem Twp., PA who won the Teacher of the Year Award.

Looking ahead, Lightbridge Academy is positioned for continued growth, with highly anticipated franchise signings, grand openings, and groundbreaking events in both emerging and established markets. Anchored by its unwavering commitment to the Circle of Care philosophy, the brand continues to expand throughout the country—offering exceptional early education experiences for families and unmatched opportunities for franchisees to thrive in a purpose-driven business.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com. Learn more about franchise opportunities at LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise/

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through Kindergarten. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2026, Lightbridge Academy was awarded the Franchise Business Reviews Franchisee Satisfaction Award and ranked #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. In 2025, the brand ranked in Entrepreneur's list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owner, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's franchise opportunity, information on selling or converting an existing center, or a child care site to submit for review, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise.

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy