LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY RANKED FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR ON INC. MAGAZINE'S LIST OF THE NORTHEAST REGION'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

The Recognition Highlights the Brand's Continued Influence and Strong Prominence in the Northeast Region

ISELIN, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 200 centers either open or in development, is honored to have earned a place in the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, marking the third consecutive year the brand has been included in the ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast. Since its founding almost 30 years ago, Lightbridge Academy has been an innovator in the Northeast, enriching communities with a nurturing approach to child development, empowering working families, and inspiring growth through innovative education.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list," said Gigi Schweikert, Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Academy. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation in early educational child care, from advancing our curriculum and technology to continually enhancing the support we provide our franchisees. By reimagining how high-quality early learning is delivered, we're able to expand our reach, better serve families, and empower our franchise partners to bring our mission to more communities across the country."

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Inc. Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most impressive segment–its independent small businesses. The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

This recognition is announced as Lightbridge Academy continues to expand across the country and has received several distinguished industry accolades for the brand. Most recently, Lightbridge Academy received the Franchise Business Review's Franchise Satisfaction Award and ranked #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. These esteemed honors reflect Lightbridge Academy's ongoing commitment to empowering its franchisees, supporting the communities it serves, and providing phenomenal opportunities for families. As a proven and growing franchise model, Lightbridge Academy continues to attract investors and operators seeking a rewarding and impactful business venture.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com. Learn more about franchise opportunities at LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise/

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through Kindergarten. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2026, Lightbridge Academy was awarded the Franchise Business Reviews Franchisee Satisfaction Award and ranked #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. In 2025, the brand ranked in Entrepreneur's list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owner, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. For more information or to schedule a center tour, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com.

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy