LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY BUILDS GROWTH MOMENTUM AS INDUSTRY HONORS AND NEW FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS FUEL EXPANSION

Lightbridge Academy's Award Wins Affirm the Brand's Scalable Model as New Units Open and Franchise Agreements Continue to Climb

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 200 centers either open or in development, begins the year with remarkable growth momentum, fueled by new franchise signings and a record number of grand openings slated for Q1. As demand for high-quality, trusted educational child care continues to rise nationwide, Lightbridge Academy is well positioned to support modern families while accelerating growth with current and future franchise partners in the year ahead.

Lightbridge Academy is honored to begin the year with renowned award wins including Franchise Business Review' Franchise Satisfaction Award, ranking #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, and the Early Learning AI Transformation award from Rezolve.ai. This is the third consecutive year that Lightbridge Academy has been awarded the Franchisee Satisfaction Award and is a testament to the brand's dedication to its franchisee partners, working in collaboration to make their businesses a success. This year, the brand climbed an unprecedented 50 spots on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, a reflection of its exceptional strides in growth, financial strength, stability, and brand power. The Early Learning AI Transformation Award further recognizes Lightbridge Academy's forward-thinking leadership in leveraging knowledge management and AI-powered ITSM solutions to empower staff, streamline issue resolution, improve efficiency, and strengthen day-to-day operational support. Together, these accolades highlight the brand's dedication to innovation, franchisee empowerment, and delivering exceptional experiences for families and the communities it serves.

"2025 was a defining year for our brand, marked by strong, strategic growth and momentum that reflects both the demand for high-quality early education and the strength of our franchise community," said Gigi Schweikert, CEO of Lightbridge Academy. "Entering 2026 with the honor of prestigious industry awards, we are energized to further close the child care gap for families nationwide while continuing to invest in and support our existing franchisees, and welcoming new partners who share our mission and vision for the future."

2026 Growth:

Lightbridge Academy entered 2026 with remarkable early momentum, beginning the year with a franchise signing in Jupiter, FL and setting an ambitious goal to sign seven additional franchise agreements within the first quarter.

The brand has also celebrated a groundbreaking in Laurel, MD, with six additional locations slated for grand openings in the first quarter.

The brand is also leveraging a competitive real estate strategy that continues to attract qualified franchisees and developers to pre-vetted sites fast-tracked to opening by streamlining the development process, mitigating common zoning and permitting challenges, and launching pre-enrollment and marketing efforts early.

Demonstrating its dedication to high-quality programs, all new Lightbridge Academy centers open to rigorous accreditation standards, and in 2026, every eligible Lightbridge Academy center has either achieved accreditation or is actively pursuing it—a powerful testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence in early childhood education and the highest standards of quality and care.

Lightbridge Academy continues driving significant growth through strategic market expansions, streamlined investor timelines facilitated by key developer partnerships and the acquisition of second-generation sites.

These initiatives enhance Lightbridge Academy's franchise model, solidifying its leadership in the dynamic educational child care sector. Looking forward, Lightbridge Academy eagerly anticipates upcoming franchise signings, grand openings, and groundbreaking events in new and established markets. With a steadfast dedication, Lightbridge Academy expands its Circle of Care, delivering unparalleled educational opportunities to families across the country.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs visit, LightbridgeAcademy.com. Learn more about franchise opportunities at https://LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com/

About Lightbridge Academy

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, Innovators in Educational Child Care®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through Kindergarten. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2026, Lightbridge Academy was awarded the Franchise Business Reviews Franchisee Satisfaction Award and ranked #129 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. In 2025, the brand ranked in Entrepreneur's list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owner, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's franchise opportunity, information on selling or converting an existing center, or a child care site to submit for review, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com/Franchise.

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy