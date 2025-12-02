LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY® PARTNERS WITH STORY TIME CHESS™ TO BRING CHESS-BASED CURRICULUM TO CHILDREN ACROSS THE NATION

Innovative Collaboration Aims to Foster Critical Thinking and Early Cognitive Development Through Play-Based Learning

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy®, Innovators in Educational Child Care® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 160 centers either open or in development, is proud to announce an expansion of their partnership with Story Time Chess™. Through this strategic alliance, Lightbridge Academy locations will introduce a first-of-its-kind chess-based curriculum designed to spark critical thinking and foster early cognitive development—further advancing the brand's innovative approach to early childhood education.

Through whimsical stories and endearing characters, Story Time Chess transforms the game's complexities into fun, play-driven "Chessercises" that children as young as three can easily grasp. Instead of memorization, Lightbridge Academy students will be immersed in storytelling and kinesthetic learning through play and build problem-solving, adaptability, and social-emotional skills that will benefit them far beyond the classroom.

"At Lightbridge Academy, we are constantly seeking ways to inspire young minds and prepare them for the future," said Gigi Schweikert, CEO at Lightbridge Academy. "Our collaboration with Story Time Chess empowers children to think strategically, make thoughtful decisions, and build confidence—all while having fun. This program perfectly reflects our commitment to innovation in early childhood education."

Children thrive and develop in different ways, and Lightbridge Academy's proprietary Seedlings Early Childhood Education Curriculum®, cultivates a stimulating environment that expands their innate abilities through a variety of learning areas. Educators embrace a "learning is fun" philosophy—encouraging growth through play and positive reinforcement while building upon the skills children acquire at each age and stage of development. Each classroom is designed with learning centers that inspire exploration through teacher-led activities, child-led interests, and individual play. The partnership with Story Time Chess is a natural extension of this approach, introducing strategic thinking, problem-solving, and patience in a fun, story-driven way that perfectly aligns with Lightbridge Academy's philosophy of learning through play.

The benefits extend well past chess. By learning to anticipate moves, adapt strategies, win with grace or lose with dignity, and engage collaboratively, children develop executive functioning skills, emotional intelligence, good sportsmanship, and resilience—skills foundational to lifelong success in academics and beyond.

"We're honored to partner with Lightbridge Academy, an organization that truly understands the power of storytelling combined with play-based learning," said Paul Levy, CEO at Story Time Chess. "Together, we're equipping children with skills that will shape not just their education, but their entire outlook on problem-solving and creativity."

The goal of the program is not to create chess masters, but rather develop in children as young as three, a love for the game and empower them with math skills, creative problem solving and emotional tools taught through Story Time Chess proprietary methodology.

To schedule a tour and learn more about Lightbridge Academy's early childhood education programs visit, LightbridgeAcademy.com. To find out more about Story Time Chess's programs visit, storytimechess.com.

ABOUT LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through Kindergarten. The company currently has over 200 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2025, Lightbridge Academy was awarded the Franchise Business Reviews Franchisee Satisfaction Award, ranked #179 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, was featured on Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, and ranked #248 in Franchise Times Top 400 list. In 2024, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #210 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #274 on the Franchise Times Top 400. For more information or to schedule a center tour, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com.

ABOUT STORY TIME CHESS

Established in 2011 in lower Manhattan in New York City, Story Time Chess™ began under the brand Chess at Three. Story Time Chess has developed proprietary curriculum, characters and teaching methodologies that combine storytelling, game play and family engagement tools proven to create better educational outcomes for children ages three to ten. The company has since expanded to other owned and operated locations outside of NYC including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Singapore and Hong Kong. In 2024 the company began licensing its curriculum to early childhood education centers. The licensed product and teacher training tools are delivered to educators through the Teach Story Time web portal found at teachstorytime.com. Since its launch in October 2024, the Story Time Chess curriculum has been licensed to over 150 early education schools. Alongside its tutoring and curriculum licensing business, the company created the Story Time Chess Board Game for retail purchases. It was awarded the 2021 Toy of the Year and named Time Magazine's "Best Inventions of 2021."In 2025, the company began awarding franchises to entrepreneurs in key US markets. Business leaders passionate about impacting early childhood education now have the opportunity to own a business and build the Story Time Chess brand in their local communities. For more information on franchising, please visit franchising.storytimechess.com.

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy