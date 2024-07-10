LIGHTBRIDGE ACADEMY CONTINUES GROWTH MOMENTUM, CELEBRATING EIGHT GRAND OPENINGS AND AWARDING 17 NEW FRANCHISES YEAR-TO-DATE

The Brand's Remarkable Success Reflects the Growing Societal Demand for

High Quality Early Educational Child Care Across the Country

ISELIN, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, is proud to announce its continuing mission to provide families with high-quality early educational child care and is celebrating eight grand openings and awarding 17 new franchises in 2024. Lightbridge Academy's steadfast commitment to supporting its franchisees, centers and families has played a vital role in demonstrating how the franchise continues to be a desirable opportunity for investors and operators.

"Our growth this year has been truly remarkable, underscoring the persistent demand for top-tier child care, our team's unwavering commitment to providing solutions for working families, and streamlined processes that accelerate the time to open," stated Gigi Schweikert, CEO of Lightbridge Academy. "At Lightbridge Academy, we are steadfast in our mission to deliver exceptional educational child care that families can confidently trust as part of their Circle of Care. As we move into the latter half of this year and beyond, we will leverage this momentum to extend our reach to even more families. Our proven business model continues to resonate deeply with both entrepreneurs and communities, reaffirming our role as a trusted leader in early childhood education."

Growth Achievements:

In Q2 alone, the brand awarded eight new franchise licenses including four in existing markets where the demand for quality child care solutions is prevalent including the greater D.C. area, Westchester County, NY, and others throughout the country.

As part of its newly awarded franchise licenses in Q2, the brand awarded a four-pack of licenses in the new Tucson, AZ market to husband and wife team, Paul and Vee Patel . As parents to three young children, the Patels are deeply passionate about educational child care and feel that the smile on a child's face when they've learned something new is priceless. With 70% of surveyed parents having difficulty obtaining quality child care, Lightbridge Academy's incoming centers will help to close the child care gap for Tucson families.

market to husband and wife team, . As parents to three young children, the Patels are deeply passionate about educational child care and feel that the smile on a child's face when they've learned something new is priceless. With 70% of surveyed parents having difficulty obtaining quality child care, Lightbridge Academy's incoming centers will help to close the child care gap for families. Lightbridge Academy celebrated grand openings for five of its centers in Manassas, VA , Blue Bell, PA , Frederick, MD , Katy, TX , and Port St. Lucie, FL. The brand also celebrated the groundbreaking for two upcoming locations in Glen Allen, VA and Valhalla, NY .

, , , , and The brand also celebrated the groundbreaking for two upcoming locations in and . Lightbridge Academy's quality standards continue to rise as the demand for high-quality child care continues to be a priority for families nationwide. As a result, five additional Lightbridge Academy centers in Lawrenceville, Rutherford , Whippany , Millburn , and Fanwood, NJ have received accreditation from the National Accreditation Commission, an Association for Early Learning Leaders committed to excellence in the field of early childhood care and education by promoting leadership development and enhancing program quality.

Lightbridge Academy continues driving significant growth through strategic market expansions, streamlined investor timelines facilitated by key partnerships like Single Tenant Net Lease (STNL), and the acquisition of second-generation sites. These initiatives enhance Lightbridge Academy's franchise model, solidifying its leadership in the dynamic educational child care sector. Looking forward, Lightbridge Academy eagerly anticipates upcoming franchise signings, grand openings, and groundbreaking events in new and established markets. With a steadfast dedication, Lightbridge Academy expands its Circle of Care, delivering unparalleled educational opportunities to families across the country.

Learn more about franchise opportunities at https://LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com/

About Lightbridge Academy

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Families®, provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. We also have years of experience helping current center owners through their transition with a careful eye on maintaining continuity of care. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health and safety in the child care industry. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #192 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #296 on the Franchise Times Top 400. Lightbridge Academy has been named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review as rated by franchise business owners and a Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion by Entrepreneur Magazine. For more information on Lightbridge Academy's successful franchise business model, or information on selling or converting your existing center, visit LightbridgeAcademyfranchise.com.

SOURCE Lightbridge Academy