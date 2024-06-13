Lightcast Completes Workday Certified Integration

MOSCOW, Idaho, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast , a provider of trusted global labor market data, analytics, and expert guidance, announced today it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Through this integration, Lightcast can provide customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Skills Cloud and with Lightcast Talent Transform .

The integration enables joint Workday and Lightcast customers to enhance their Workday job profiles with Lightcast labor market data, creating the foundation of a skills-based organization with skills profiles, access to granular supply and demand data, and insights to competitive hiring trends.

With this integration, joint customers also have access to the Lightcast Open Occupations , Open Titles and Open Skills taxonomies. These global taxonomies of more than 1,900 occupations, 75,000 job titles, and 33,000 skills complement Workday's existing skills taxonomy, and can help users understand which skills are in demand, how they relate to each other, and how they can shape hiring and talent management strategies. The combination of global skills trends and internal insights allows talent managers to get more value from skill initiatives, such as deploying skills-based hiring and career pathways, and gain a comprehensive view of the internal talent landscape and external benchmarks.

"Research by Lightcast and others have shown that skills-based approaches offer a material return on investment, but we see many organizations struggling to realize that return because their internal data isn't benchmarked against the broader market. Lightcast products are purpose-built to bring external labor market data to organizations. The integration with Workday HCM will help enable organizations to build a skills-based talent strategy that is scalable, market-driven, and most importantly, actionable. This is a significant milestone in our mission to help organizations unlock new possibilities in the labor market," said Lightcast CEO Chris Kibarian.

Bridgestone, a global tire and rubber manufacturer, is already using Lightcast's skill insights. Developing effective career pathways is an important part of talent strategy for Bridgestone, which has approximately 130,000 employees and operates in more than 150 countries. "Pairing Workday HCM with Lightcast's global external data and market-driven skills recommendations provides enhanced visibility into the skills our employees need to progress in their careers. With this robust talent intelligence data, we're more confident and clear in our skills strategy," said Susie Long, Bridgestone Senior Vice President for Talent Acquisition, Management, Leadership Development, Engagement, and Culture.

More information on Lightcast's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace

