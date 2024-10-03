Lightcast Launches New Data Delivery Options, Making Its Comprehensive Labor Market Data Accessible at Scale on Six Leading Platforms

Industry's Broadest and Highest Quality Employment Data Now Available

Via Amazon S3, Azure, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Snowflake, and More

MOSCOW, Idaho, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast , the trusted provider of global labor market data, analytics, and expert guidance, today announced that its comprehensive data is now available via direct data shares on six of the industry's top cloud storage platforms, data warehouses, and data marketplaces.

The new data-sharing options give Lightcast customers faster, simpler, and more scalable access to larger datasets, enabling flexible integration into their own data stores, applications, or reports.

In addition to APIs and SFTPs, Lightcast datasets are now available via:

Cloud storage accounts such as Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Microsoft Azure Blob Storage;

Data warehouses, including Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Databricks; and

Data marketplaces, including Snowflake, with other marketplaces coming soon.

Data shares give customers a scalable and agile solution for ingesting larger volumes of data for conducting research and large-scale analysis, building machine learning models, and running deep querying capabilities. By making data processing easier, customers can put their attention where it matters: on the data-backed strategies and solutions that drive impact and results.

Allegis Global Solutions , a multinational Lightcast customer, notes the importance of having trusted labor market data to solve complex talent acquisition challenges. It uses Snowflake to access real-time data tagged with Lightcast's occupation taxonomy to make data-driven decisions and gain strategic insights into job markets across the globe.

Allegis Senior Manager of Data Strategy, Tim Johnson, says, "Lightcast data shares have given our data teams a mechanism to provide our application and business intelligence leaders with information that has significant benefits for our organization, including efficiency, scalability, cost reduction, and security."

Key Benefits of Data Shares

Delivering data via data shares is ideal for clients who need to slice, manipulate, or prepare data before integrating it into their tools, internally or externally. Because data is shared directly with their existing cloud storage or warehouse, as a data feed or a platform-native share, the data is always fresh and secure. The integration requires fewer technical resources, which helps lower costs and accelerate processes. Lightcast data shares can also be customized for each customer, and data share integration can be up and running in less than 48 hours.

A Differentiator in the Industry

Where most other data sources are limited to job postings and company data, Lightcast provides the most extensive collection of labor market datasets on the market, including core labor market information, job postings data, profile data, compensation data, career data, projected skills growth data, salary-boosting skills data, diversity data, and more. Lightcast achieves its renowned data quality because it has the deepest set of historical data, industry-leading pattern recognition, modelers, classifiers, and human-vetted taxonomies to ensure accurate and actionable insights help clients.

"This launch sets a new standard in the industry, removing technical barriers and giving our clients the ability to analyze data in a way that works best for their needs, whether that's research, AI modeling, or operational decision-making," said Chief Product Officer at Lightcast, Kevin Gounden. "By combining our industry-leading labor market data with our customers' vision, the possibilities are endless."

Availability

Data delivery via data shares is available to all Lightcast customers starting today. To learn more about Lightcast and its new data share options, visit https://lightcast.io/products/data/data-shares .

About Lightcast



Lightcast provides trusted global labor market data, analytics, and expert guidance that empowers communities, corporations, and learning providers to make informed decisions and navigate the increasingly complex world of work. With a database of more than 2.5 billion job postings and career profiles, our team provides best-in-class customer service with robust data, clear analysis, and expert guidance on skills, jobs, and opportunities. Lightcast is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by global private equity leader KKR. For more, visit lightcast.io.

Press contact: Cara Christopher, [email protected] , 208-883-3500

