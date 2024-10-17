Lightcast Talent Transform Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Talent Intelligence Hub and Job Profile Builder, Talent Transform from Lightcast delivers real-time skills intelligence to customers.

MOSCOW, Idaho, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast, a provider of trusted global labor market data, talent intelligence and skills insights, today announced that its Talent Transform solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. This integration with SAP Talent Intelligence Hub (TIH) and Job Profile Builder delivers real-time market-driven skill insights to joint Lightcast and SAP customers, accelerating the transformation of skills development and workforce planning.

"Integrating SAP SuccessFactors Talent Intelligence Hub with Lightcast Talent Transform empowers organizations to seamlessly enrich and benchmark their job profiles with real-time skills intelligence. This joint solution enables businesses to build a dynamic, skills-based workforce strategy, aligning internal roles with industry standards and market demands for enhanced talent acquisition, internal mobility, and workforce planning," said JP Moran, Executive Vice President of Enterprise at Lightcast.

Lightcast Talent Transform provides skill insights tailored to all industries and sub-industries, and is cross-regional, supporting global deployment. It supports large enterprises with over 10,000 employees, including both knowledge-intensive and frontline-heavy workforces. Supporting organizations undergoing digital and workforce transformations, as well as, industries with rapidly evolving skill needs, benefit from:

Seamless Integration and Skills Enrichment: Instantly enrich job profiles within SAP SuccessFactors using Lightcast's real-time, market-driven skills data, and ensure roles are aligned with industry standards and labor market trends.

Instantly enrich job profiles within SAP SuccessFactors using Lightcast's real-time, market-driven skills data, and ensure roles are aligned with industry standards and labor market trends. Advanced Skill Profiling and Benchmarking : Access deep insights and benchmarks, comparing your organization's skills and roles with industry peers to drive data-backed workforce strategies.

: Access deep insights and benchmarks, comparing your organization's skills and roles with industry peers to drive data-backed workforce strategies. Dynamic, Customizable Skill Profiles: Automatically generate and tailor skill profiles using real-time market data, job descriptions, or competitive benchmarks, enabling agility and responsiveness in talent management.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Lightcast is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Lightcast

Lightcast provides trusted global labor market data, analytics, and expert guidance that empowers communities, corporations, and learning providers to make informed decisions and navigate the increasingly complex world of work. With a database of more than one billion job postings and career profiles, our team provides best-in-class customer service with robust data, clear analysis, and expert guidance on skills, jobs, and opportunities. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Moscow, Idaho, Lightcast is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by global private equity leader KKR. For more, visit www.lightcast.io.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

Cara Christopher

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightcast