Lightedge Among First VCSP Pinnacle Partners to Deploy VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0, Advancing the Modern Private Cloud for Enterprise Customers

Established VMware Software Partner Brings VCF 9.0 to Market as a Managed Service, Delivering Hybrid Deployment Flexibility and Lower TCO

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightedge, a Broadcom VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner, today announced it is among the first providers globally to deploy VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 as a fully managed service. Building on a long-standing VMware software partnership, Lightedge is operationalizing VCF 9.0 to accelerate enterprise adoption of the modern private cloud, delivering improved ROI and lower total cost of ownership than legacy approaches.

VCF 9.0's unified architecture brings together compute, networking, storage, and cloud management on a single policy-driven platform. Lightedge delivers this as a turnkey managed service, removing platform lifecycle complexity from enterprise IT teams and enabling them to focus on applications and business outcomes.

Measured Outcomes for Enterprise Clients

Lightedge clients gain access to VCF 9.0 capabilities proven to drive real infrastructure economics:

Up to 10x administrator productivity gains through the redesigned unified management interface and fleet operations tooling 1

38% lower memory and server TCO via Advanced Memory Tiering for NVMe 1

34% reduction in storage TCO with vSAN ESA Global Dedup 1

Up to 3x NSX switching performance for network-intensive workloads 1

Near-bare-metal AI/ML inference performance with zero-downtime vMotion, validated against MLPerf Inference v5 benchmarks1

Hybrid Flexibility as a Core Differentiator

Lightedge offers managed VCF services across Lightedge-hosted infrastructure, edge deployments with Lightedge-managed operations, and blended hybrid architectures spanning both. VCF 9.0's consistent operational model across edge data centers and managed cloud infrastructure means clients can evolve their footprint without re-platforming or migration risk.

Lightedge also serves as a strategic partner for VMware partners navigating the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program, offering a Pinnacle-tier managed service delivery option for ISVs and resellers seeking to fulfill VCF engagements without building that capability from the ground up.

"Being among the first providers to operationalize VCF 9.0 is the result of a deep, long-standing VMware investment and the trust Broadcom places in us as a Pinnacle partner. Our clients want the outcomes a modern private cloud delivers: faster application delivery, lower cost, and stronger compliance. VCF 9.0 lets us deliver exactly that, whether in our data centers, in theirs, or both. That hybrid optionality is the architecture of the modern enterprise."

-- Rob Carter, CEO, Lightedge

"Lightedge has built the operational maturity, technical depth, and client trust required to deliver VCF as a genuine enterprise-grade managed service. Their early deployment of VCF 9.0 and hybrid delivery model make them a strategic asset for enterprise clients navigating the private cloud transition, and a critical partner for VMware ecosystem players seeking a trusted VCSP to carry their customers forward."

-- Ricky Cooper, VP of Global Cloud Service Providers, OEM and eOEM, Broadcom

About Lightedge

Lightedge is a leading provider of compliant hybrid cloud, colocation, and managed services. As a Broadcom VCSP Pinnacle partner and long-tenured VMware partner, Lightedge delivers managed VCF services across hosted and client-premises models for enterprise clients in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and government. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com.

1-based on Broadcom Internal Testing, March, 2025

