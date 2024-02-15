LightEdge Releases Next-Gen Suite of Cloud Security & Managed Services

Cloud Security & Compliance Leader Further Invests in Full Cloud Experience, Enhancing BaaS & DRaaS Offerings and Adding New Security Services

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , a leading provider of secure cloud and colocation, has unveiled the next generation of its cloud security and managed services, including restructured Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and new LightEdge Cloud Recovery (DRaaS) solutions, as well as a new Endpoint Detection Response (EDR) offering. With new options for comprehensive threat monitoring and alerts, the updated LightEdge Cloud suite offers tailored business continuity services managed by LightEdge's team of cloud engineers.

"Security is the top concern for our clients, particularly as enterprises face more — and more dire — cybersecurity threats than ever," said Jim Masterson, LightEdge CEO. "Our highest priorities are still data integrity, uptime, and compliance for our clients. We also understand that companies are no longer interested in piecemeal cloud products; instead, they want a full cloud experience from a single, trusted IT partner, and we take that role very seriously."

Cloud security remains one of the most critical issues among business leaders today. In the 2023 Flexera State of Cloud report , 79% of respondents rated security as one of their organization's top cloud challenges, while another recent report by the Ponemon Institute found that 60% of IT and security leaders surveyed are not confident in their organization's ability to ensure secure cloud access. Such cloud security concerns are occurring as digital transformation surges across industries.

LightEdge is announcing several new or restructured offerings including:

Streamlined BaaS delivers higher visibility for customers than ever before, with portals providing real-time access to view or co-manage their Veeam BaaS services.

delivers higher visibility for customers than ever before, with portals providing real-time access to view or co-manage their Veeam BaaS services. LightEdge Cloud Recovery delivers 3 tiers of (Premium, Standard and Lite) of DRaaS offerings, making it easier and faster for clients to tailor recovery services to their business needs.

delivers 3 tiers of (Premium, Standard and Lite) of DRaaS offerings, making it easier and faster for clients to tailor recovery services to their business needs. Suite of Cloud Security Enhancements includes Identity Access Management, Behavioral AI Technologies, and Endpoint Detection Response (EDR).

"We recognize business continuity needs vary drastically depending on the maturity, risk, and budget of each organization," said Rob Carter, Chief Growth Officer for LightEdge. "LightEdge's managed services can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each client and extend their IT teams, providing expertise and services to ensure they have the best protection, data replication, and recovery services. LightEdge is the trusted partner that enterprises can count on to ensure their business continuity programs meet requirements with the highest levels of security, reliability, and performance."

