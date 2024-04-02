LightEdge to Acquire Connectria, Enhancing Hybrid IT Infrastructure Capabilities

Combined Company Becomes One of the First U.S. Infrastructure Providers Offering Colocation, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , a leading provider of secure cloud and colocation for nearly three decades, has entered into an agreement to acquire Connectria, a provider of multi-cloud infrastructure and managed hosting solutions serving mission-critical workloads for more than 400 customers. Connectria adds six data center locations to LightEdge's existing footprint of 12 highly interconnected facilities across eight U.S. markets. The acquisition — LightEdge's fourth since GI Partners' investment in 2021 — is the latest demonstration of LightEdge's strong and growing leadership role in the data center and cloud infrastructure sector.

"With this acquisition, LightEdge becomes one of the only secure and compliant infrastructure providers in the country offering both hybrid colocation and tailored multi-cloud solutions," said LightEdge CEO Jim Masterson. "The acquisition extends LightEdge's colocation and private cloud offering into public cloud services, while bringing together two incredibly talented and diverse teams and two highly complementary product suites, geographies, and customer bases. We expect this acquisition to further enhance our customer experience, and to that end, our top priority is to continue providing high-level service to our existing and new customers, while seamlessly integrating the companies."

Connectria's deep experience in IBM, AWS, and Microsoft Azure public cloud hosting complements LightEdge's strengths in delivering colocation, enterprise cloud, connectivity, and enhanced network security.

Connectria CEO Amar Patel said LightEdge provides a perfect fit for Connectria. "Both LightEdge and Connectria have established themselves as successful, fast-growing innovators that put security first within their product sets," he said. "Both companies are also known for their strong company cultures, employee engagement and empowerment, and close ties to customers and suppliers."

"We are excited to support LightEdge's continued growth, geographically, through additional product offerings, and by combining our incredible teams," added Xiao Tsai, Director of GI Partners. "Connectria's IBM and public cloud capabilities provide LightEdge with additional avenues for future growth."

The transaction is expected to close before the end of April.

About LightEdge

LightEdge is the leader in secure private, public, hybrid and multi-cloud, colocation, and managed services for organizations that value 100% uptime for mission-critical workloads. LightEdge helps companies get to the cloud faster and with less friction, optimize their IT infrastructure, extend their IT teams, and protect their critical business data. Everything LightEdge does is rooted in industry-leading security, observability, and compliance attestation, with 100% SLA guaranteed uptime and a customer churn rate of less than 1%.

Founded in 1996, LightEdge supports over 1,300 clients and manages 12 data centers across eight U.S. markets. The team's client-centric approach prioritizes understanding each customer's unique goals to deliver the right infrastructure for every workload and bridge the gap between hybrid and multi-cloud environments. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com .

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 150 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $43 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate strategy focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

SOURCE LightEdge