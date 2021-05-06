Lighter and Mightier: New 3.5-Gallon Platinum® Plus Pail from Dutch Boy® Paints is Sized Just Right for Most Projects

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easier to hold, easier to carry, easier to store. Dutch Boy® Paints' new 3.5-Gallon Platinum® Plus pail is easier to use for home improvement and paint projects and contains just the right amount of paint for most jobs. Now do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) can get simple solutions in a smarter size at Menards® stores when they choose Platinum Plus paint + primer for a fantastic finish with exceptional stain resistance.

Say Hello to Convenience

Dutch Boy brand simplifies the painting process with products for every price point, extensive color options and inspiration and advice for redecorating homes. The new 3.5-gallon pail is another option from Dutch Boy, offering DIYers the optimal volume of Platinum Plus paint for transforming indoor spaces using an ultra-premium formula with Stain-Shield Technology that allows stains to be easily wiped away.

Providing enough paint for a typical project, but weighing less than larger options, the new pail is perfect for creating a kitchen paradise, refreshing rooms wall-to-ceiling or placing color in all the right places such as doors, cabinets and trim. For DIYers, there's less to carry around and less to worry about, whether it's gallons of paint going to waste or having to manage several smaller containers.

"Often a single gallon is too little while five gallons might be a bit too much," says Julie Fisher, product manager for Dutch Boy Paints. "After talking to our customers, we expanded our offering to give them Platinum Plus in a pail that's the ideal size for projects around the home. DIYers still get a large volume of paint but without the strain of a bigger pail, so your back and shoulders get a break. It's a great value with the added benefit of avoiding lots of leftover paint or having to make extra trips to the store to buy more."

Now at Menards

Ranging from $119.98 to $131.98 MSRP, the 3.5-Gallon Platinum Plus pail is available only at Menards with paints offered in Flat, Eggshell, Satin and Semi-gloss sheens, so consumers get the premium product they want in a conveniently sized container at an attractive price. And with over 1,300 color choices from Dutch Boy, selecting a shade is simple when DIYers shop Menards for their next project.

When painting is easier, projects go smoother with stunning results. The new 3.5-Gallon Platinum Plus pail gives painting enthusiasts more reason to rethink style and raise expectations this year as home improvement season hits high gear.

Visit www.dutchboy.com or your local Menards store to explore the full Dutch Boy Paints product line including pails sized just right for starting small or conquering all.

About Dutch Boy Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy ®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

SOURCE Dutch Boy® Paints