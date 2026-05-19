Lightera Announces Expansion of Rollable Ribbon Products

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect 2026, Booth 1017 — Lightera, a leader in advanced fiber optic cable solutions, will highlight its expanding portfolio of rollable ribbon products at Fiber Connect 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The company continues to see strong market adoption of rollable ribbon cables across both outside plant (OSP) and flame-rated indoor applications, reinforcing its position at the forefront of high-density fiber innovation. Driven by increasing demand for scalable, high-performance network infrastructure, Lightera's rollable ribbon solutions are engineered to deliver superior fiber density, flexibility, and installation efficiency.

The company's product line supports a wide range of deployments, from long-haul and metro networks to data centers and enterprise environments. Lightera's OSP rollable ribbon cables are designed for durability and reliability in harsh outdoor conditions, while its flame-rated offerings meet stringent safety standards for indoor installations, providing customers with a seamless, end-to-end solution.

"As network demands continue to accelerate, our customers are looking for solutions that maximize capacity without compromising performance or ease of deployment," said Michel Gomez, OSP PLM at Lightera. "Our rollable ribbon technology is at the center of that evolution, and we are proud to see its continued growth across both OSP and indoor applications."

Attendees of Fiber Connect 2026 are invited to connect with Lightera to learn more about its latest innovations and how rollable ribbon technology is enabling the next generation of fiber networks.

About Lightera

Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions. Built on a legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide.

With operational headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera serves customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets.

Please visit Lightera.com

SOURCE Lightera, LLC