Lightfully Behavioral Health Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

Company also recognized across LGBTQ+-, Women-, and Parents-Focused Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightfully Behavioral Health , the leader in precision mental healthcare for adults and teens, today announced its certification as a Most Loved Workplace® , backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). Lightfully was also recognized for a number of additional awards, including Most Loved Workplaces for LGBTQ+ , Women , Parents and Caregivers , Young Professionals , Career Advancement , and Most Loved CEOs at Most Loved Workplaces .

Lightfully Behavioral Health provides comprehensive, compassionate mental health care across a wide range of severity, including suicidality, and four continuous levels of care, including residential care, day treatment (PHP) / intensive outpatient services (IOP), and virtual care options. The company provides clients with a precise, individualized treatment plan, which targets the underlying drivers of their mental health symptoms and supports their healing.

Lightfully's company culture also prioritizes mental well-being and support for its employees and received recognition from Most Loved Workplaces for its systemic collaboration, focus on positivity, and commitment to honoring diverse perspectives. Lightfully's comprehensive benefits program was recognized as well, including its flexible work schedules, mental health benefits, and financial support.

"Receiving recognition for the culture we've built at Lightfully is an honor," said Jennifer Crute Steiner, CEO and founder of Lightfully Behavioral Health. "We have intentionally created a workplace that prioritizes our clients by providing excellent care – and we believe that the foundation of providing great care is a compassionate environment that values our employees as individuals. Our philosophy has resulted in exciting momentum and growth."

The Most Loved Workplace® certification is a rigorous third-party process designed to identify workplaces where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Lightfully became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveys employees on employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

The Most Loved Workplace certification is backed by BPI and based on robust, international research of companies and executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

To learn more about Lightfully's services, visit www.lightfully.com . View Lightfully's certification page to learn more about the company's values and practices that support employees.

About Lightfully Behavioral Health

Lightfully Behavioral Health is setting a new standard of precision mental healthcare for teens and adults. The company provides comprehensive, compassionate care across a wide range of severity, including suicidality, and four continuous levels of care – including residential care, day treatment (PHP) / intensive outpatient care (IOP), and virtual services. Through its Precision Care Model, Lightfully provides clients with a precise, individualized treatment plan needed to target the underlying drivers of their mental health symptoms, evolving with them as they grow and heal. Lightfully is dedicated to creating a world where everyone has the mental health support they need, so they can live fulfilling lives.

