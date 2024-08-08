Lightfully Behavioral Health Launches Lightfully+ to Support Alumni Post-Treatment

Supportive check-ins during year after discharge shown to decrease suicide attempts

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightfully Behavioral Health , the leader in precision mental healthcare for adults and teens, today announced a pioneering new program dedicated to supporting the behavioral health of adult alumni after treatment, which launched on August 1, 2024. The program, Lightfully+, will provide a year of risk monitoring with text support, as well as lifetime access to Alumni support services, including support groups and workshops.

Lightfully+ is comprised of a variety of elements designed to maintain connection with former clients, check in on current mental health, and provide a lifeline for those struggling. These elements include:

Risk Monitoring – Throughout the first year following a client's discharge, Lightfully+ will leverage technology and virtual communication platforms to monitor for risk and provide supportive touchpoints. The goal is to capture any changes to a client's mental health since discharge via monthly text / SMS messages, which will include progress assessments, notes of encouragement, and supportive guidance. Client responses to texts and surveys will be evaluated through AI-assisted technology and assigned risk level. Based on that risk level , different supportive interventions will be applied. Alumni Services – Lightfully+ will also offer a suite of alumni services, rolling out in the coming months, which include alumni-specific support groups, virtual recovery resources, and alumni workshops. Designed to foster community and bolster ongoing recovery amongst former clients, these services will build upon Lightfully's current support group offering.



Over 80% of Lightfully clients are admitted to initial treatment at higher levels of suicide risk, while 90% of all Lightfully clients leave treatment at low suicide risk. Clinical research shows that supportive check-ins after discharge decrease suicides, showcasing the importance of programs like Lightfully+ for ensuring continued healing for former clients. The Lightfully+ program underscores the company's unwavering commitment to comprehensive care and long-term wellness, recognizing that the path to recovery is both continuous and multifaceted.

"We created Lightfully+ to ensure that every one of our alumni is meaningfully cared for post-discharge," said Nicole Siegfried, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer. "This program allows us to provide continued support and early intervention when needed, so that each former client feels equipped and encouraged on their journey to recovery."

For more details on Lightfully+ or to learn about Lightfully's mental health care services, please visit Lightfully.com or contact Admissions at 916-299-5709.

About Lightfully Behavioral Health

Lightfully Behavioral Health is setting a new standard of precision mental healthcare for teens and adults. The company provides comprehensive, compassionate care across a wide range of severity, including suicidality, and four continuous levels of care – including residential care, day treatment (PHP) / intensive outpatient care (IOP), and virtual services. Through its Precision Care Model, Lightfully provides clients with a precise, individualized treatment plan needed to target the underlying drivers of their mental health symptoms, evolving with them as they grow and heal. Lightfully is dedicated to creating a world where everyone has the mental health support they need, so they can live fulfilling lives.

