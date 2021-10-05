Lighting Fixtures Market in Japan 2021 Report, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Artemide, Arup Japan, Dongmyung, FSL and Koizumi

Oct 05, 2021, 07:00 ET
"The lighting fixtures market in Japan" provides historical statistical data 2015-2020 of Production, International trade and Market size of the lighting fixtures industry in Japan. Total and LED-based consumption of lighting fixtures forecasts up to 2023 are also provided.
Lighting fixtures demand for the Japanese market is broken down by segment (consumer/residential lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting) and by light source (Conventional and LED). A focus on LED lighting is provided as well as a snapshot of the advent of Connected Smart Lighting and Human Centric Lighting.
A breakdown of Japanese lighting fixtures exports and imports is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.
The competitive system analyses the main companies present in the Japanese lighting fixtures market (by segment, by product and application), with data on sales and market shares and short company profiles.
A breakdown of the distribution channels of lighting fixtures in Japan is given, together with short profiles and sales of a sample of lighting fixture distributors. Covered channels are: direct sales and contract; lighting fixtures specialists; furniture stores/chains, department stores, DIY; Wholesalers; E-commerce sales; appliances/electronic stores. A list of selected architectural companies in Japan involved in the lighting business and Lighting designers is given. A relevant financial analysis is included for around 30 Japanese manufacturers of lighting fixtures and related activities.
Population trends, macroeconomic indicators (including GDP, Inflation, population indicators, building construction indicators), and construction data are also provided. Addresses of the mentioned lighting companies in Japan are also enclosed.
Key Topics Covered:
BASIC DATA AND ACTIVITY TREND
- Japan. Total lighting market consumption by segment (lighting fixtures, lamp, controls), 2019-2021
- Japan. Lighting fixtures production, export, import and consumption, 2015-2020: Total, Residential and Technical Lighting, 2015-2020
INTERNATIONAL TRADE
- Japan. Lighting fixtures exports and imports by country of destination/origin and by geographical area, 2015-2020
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Japan. Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by market segment: consumer/residential, architectural/commercial, industrial and outdoor lighting.
- Japan. Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by style, product type and application.
- Japan. LED based lighting fixtures sales, 2015-2020 estimated data and 2021-2023 forecasts.
- Japan. LED based lighting fixtures sales and market shares of 50 among the leading companies
- Japan. Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by light source
- Japan. A focus on Connected Smart Lighting and Human Centric Lighting
- Japan. EBIT Margin, ROI and other financial structure indicators for a sample of companies
DISTRIBUTION
- Japan. Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by Region, 2020
- Japan. Lighting fixtures. Sales breakdown by distribution channel and short company profiles (Direct Sales and Contract, Lighting Specialists, Department Stores, Furniture Retailers and Furniture Chains, DIY and Home Centres, Lifestyle Concept Stores, Wholesalers and Home Builders, Consumer Electronic Stores, E-Commerce)
- Japan. Reference prices
- Japan. Architectural and Design companies involved in the lighting business
COMPETITIVE SYSTEM
- Japan. Lighting fixtures sales and market shares of 50 among the leading companies
- Japan. Residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting fixtures sales and market shares for a sample of leading companies.
- Japan. Lighting fixtures sales and market shares of the leading companies broken down by style, kind of product and application.
MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
- Japan. Population indicators, Country Indicators, GDP and inflation (historical data and forecasts up to 2024)
- Japan. Construction market data
APPENDIX: list of the mentioned lighting companies operating in Japan
Companies Mentioned
- Artemide
- Arup Japan
- ALG - Architectural Lighting Group
- Cree
- Daiko
- Dongmyung
- Feelux
- FSL
- Kumho
- DPA Lighting
- Endo
- Erco
- Flos
- Hansol
- Hitachi
- IDC Otsuka
- Iwasaki
- KKDC
- Koizumi
- Kum Kyeong
- Louis Poulsen
- LPA
- Lumens
- Maltani
- Mitsubishi
- Nec
- Opple
- Odelic
- Panasonic
- Signify
- Samsung LED
- Toshiba
- Wooree
