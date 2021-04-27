Lighting Solution Order Cancelled due to Voluntary Liquidation of Nectar Farms

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces that the order from Nectar Farms Management Limited has been written off following insufficient funds and the voluntary liquidation of Nectar Farms. The order was for Heliospectra's MITRA series and the order value is SEK 72 million.

Heliospectra announced the order from Nectar Farms in October 2019. The project was scheduled to start in the Spring of 2020 but, as previously communicated, was delayed due to the Pandemic and the restrictions set to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Following the loss of funding, the project was unable to secure new investment and has therefore made the decision to undergo voluntary liquidation.

For More Information:

Rebecca Nordin

Head of IR at Heliospectra

+46 (0)72 536 8116

[email protected]

http://www.heliospectra.com

