LightInTheBox Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net revenues decreased 3.6% year-over-year to $70.1 million from $72.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. Net revenues from product sales were $66.0 million, compared with $64.8 million in the same quarter of 2017. Net revenues from service and others were $4.1 million, compared with $7.9 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of net revenues, service and others accounted for 5.8% during the first quarter of 2018.

Total orders of product sales were 1.3 million during the first quarter of 2018, compared with 1.6 million in the same quarter of 2017. Total number of product sales customers was 1.0 million, compared with 1.2 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Product sales in the apparel category were $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $21.2 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of product sales, apparel revenues accounted for 30.2%, compared with 32.8% in the same quarter of 2017. Product sales from other general merchandise were $46.1 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Product sales from Europe were $33.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $33.5 million in the same quarter of 2017, representing 51.4% of total product sales for the first quarter of 2018. Product sales from North America were $13.8 million, compared with $17.4 million in the same quarter of 2017, representing 20.9% of total product sales for the first quarter of 2018. Product sales from GCC were $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $0.3 million in the same quarter of 2017, representing 4.0% of total product sales for the first quarter of 2018, while product sales from other countries were $15.7 million, representing 23.7% of total product sales for the same quarter.

Total cost of revenues was $49.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $48.5 million in the same quarter of 2017. Cost for product sales was $45.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $41.0 million in the same quarter of 2017. Cost for service and others was $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $7.5 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 was $20.5 million, compared with $24.2 million in the same quarter of 2017. Gross margin was 29.2% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 33.3% in the same quarter of 2017.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were $28.6 million, compared with $26.8 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Fulfillment expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were $4.5 million , compared with $3.8 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses were 6.4%, compared to 5.2% in the same quarter of 2017 and 5.5% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

in the first quarter of 2018 were , compared with in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses were 6.4%, compared to 5.2% in the same quarter of 2017 and 5.5% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Selling and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were $16.1 million , compared with $15.2 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 23.0%, compared to 20.9% in the same quarter of 2017 and 19.4% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

in the first quarter of 2018 were , compared with in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 23.0%, compared to 20.9% in the same quarter of 2017 and 19.4% for the fourth quarter of 2017. General and administrative (G&A) expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were $8.0 million , compared with $7.8 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total net revenues, G&A expenses were 11.4%, compared with 10.8% in the same quarter of 2017 and 8.7% for the fourth quarter of 2017. G&A expenses in the first quarter of 2018 included $3.0 million in technology investments, compared with $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Loss from operations was $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with a loss from operations of $2.6 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Net loss was $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with a net loss of $2.4 million during the same quarter of 2017.

Net loss per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.12 in the first quarter of 2018, compared with net loss per ADS of $0.03 in the same quarter of 2017. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the loss per ADS was 67,100,429.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $54.6 million, compared with $70.0 million as of December 31, 2017.

Share Repurchase Program

On June 15, 2017, the Company announced the extension of its existing share repurchase program for an additional twelve month period from June 15, 2017 through June 14, 2018 to continue to repurchase up to the remaining balance of the $10 million of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). As of March 31, 2018, the Company had repurchased a total of $6.8 million of its ADSs.

New Revenue Standard

On January 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"), utilizing the modified retrospective transition method to all contracts that were not completed as of January 1, 2018. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2018 are presented under ASC 606, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for the prior periods.

The application of ASC 606 had no material impact on the company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the three month ended March 31, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox's beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox's goals and strategies; LightInTheBox's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox's ability to attract customers and further enhance customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox's ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollar in thousands)













As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2017

2018 ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

68,441

53,231 Restricted cash

1,573

1,381 Accounts receivable

3,433

3,408 Inventories, net

11,841

13,918 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,696

17,560 Total current assets

100,984

89,498 Property and equipment, net

920

1,096 Acquired intangible assets, net

210

209 Goodwill

690

690 Long-term rental deposit

671

684 Long-term investment

5,262

5,519 TOTAL ASSETS

108,737

97,696









LIABILITIES







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

22,430

19,456 Advance from customers

10,110

11,425 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

20,727

21,402 Total current liabilities

53,267

52,283 TOTAL LIABILITIES

53,267

52,283









EQUITY







Ordinary shares

11

11 Treasury shares, at cost

(23,907)

(26,840) Additional paid-in capital

238,851

239,356 Accumulated deficit

(159,286)

(167,139) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

(199)

25 TOTAL EQUITY

55,470

45,413 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

108,737

97,696

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollar in thousands, except share data and per share data)















Three-month Period Ended





March 31,

March 31,

2017

2018 Net revenues









Product sales

64,776

65,968

Services and others

7,925

4,086

Total net revenues

72,701

70,054

Cost of revenues









Product sales

(41,032)

(45,890)

Services and others

(7,458)

(3,678)

Total cost of revenues

(48,490)

(49,568)

Gross profit

24,211

20,486

Operating expenses









Fulfillment

(3,748)

(4,480)

Selling and marketing

(15,205)

(16,078)

General and administrative

(7,834)

(7,999)

Total operating expenses

(26,787)

(28,557)

Loss from operations

(2,576)

(8,071)

Exchange loss on offshore bank accounts

(12)

(57)

Interest income

145

218

Loss before income taxes

(2,443)

(7,910)

Income taxes expenses

(8)

(2)

Gain from equity method investments

56

59

Net loss

(2,395)

(7,853)













Weighted average numbers of shares used in calculating loss per ordinary share









-Basic

137,761,078

134,200,859

-Diluted

137,761,078

134,200,859













Net loss per ordinary share









-Basic

(0.02)

(0.06)

-Diluted

(0.02)

(0.06)













Net loss per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)









-Basic

(0.03)

(0.12)

-Diluted

(0.03)

(0.12)



LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. dollar in thousands)













Three-month Period Ended



March 31,

March 31, 2017 2018 Net loss

(2,395)

(7,853) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

231

152 Share-based compensation

498

505 Inventory write-down

338

397 Exchange loss on offshore bank accounts

12

57 Gain from equity method investments

(56)

(59) Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

242

53 Inventories

658

(2,456) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,765)

(1,844) Accounts payable

(4,938)

(2,987) Advance from customers

3,260

1,312 Accrued expense and other current liabilities

(1,733)

376 Long-term rental deposit

(11)

— Net cash used in operating activities

(5,659)

(12,347) Cash flow from investing activity







Purchase of property and equipment

(111)

(295) Net cash used in investing activity

(111)

(295) Cash flow from financing activity







Repurchase of ordinary shares

(236)

(2,934) Net cash used in financing activity

(236)

(2,934) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

17

174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period

91,076

70,014 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period

85,087

54,612









Supplemental Cash Flow Data







Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to consolidated statements of cash flows:







Cash and cash equivalents as presented in consolidated balance sheets

83,797

53,231 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents as presented in consolidated balance sheets 1,290

1,381 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented in consolidated statements of cash flows

85,087

54,612

