Lightkeeper Introduces Idea Analytics Software (IAS), Redefines how Funds Evaluate their Universe of Ideas

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightkeeper, the leader in Portfolio Intelligence and Analytics for Investment management, today launches Idea Analytics Software (IAS), a category-defining solution purpose-built to deliver comprehensive analysis and attribution for all investment ideas. Asset managers can instantly access data and analysis across all ideas and recommendations with IAS, gaining unprecedented visibility into their idea universe to evaluate by analyst, sector, geography, and more.

Combining a dynamic Calculation Engine with a Flexible Analytics Framework, Lightkeeper IAS delivers in-depth analytics and insights for all investment ideas, whether they make it into the portfolio or not. For the first time, funds can automatically aggregate, track, contextualize, and analyze every data-point in their idea universe, for insights across process, people, and performance.

The ability to harness data-driven insights is critical across the investment process. Yet, evaluation tools focused on ideas have been lacking in the investment tech stack, leaving funds to rely on manual processes without the ability to accurately measure, analyze, and optimize decision-making.

"Investment Managers simply haven't had access to adequate tools to track, evaluate and analyze the true value of ideas until now," explained Danny Dias, CEO of Lightkeeper. "With IAS, Portfolio Managers, Analysts and Directors of Research can apply the same level of rigor to analyzing idea recommendations as they do for their active portfolios, gaining the insight they need to enhance one of the most important facets of the investment process."

Borne out of client demand for applying Lightkeeper's analytics and quantitative expertise to pre-trade research, IAS is already used by some of the world's largest investment managers, driving tangible benefits across performance, talent development and idea optimization.

Key features of Lightkeeper IAS include:

Enriched Idea Data: Lightkeeper IAS automatically ingests, aggregates, organizes and enriches a fund's idea universe with datapoints from multiple sources to analyze ideas and decision-making in a real-world context.





Advanced Analytics: Ideas run through Lightkeeper's Flexible Analytics Framework to deliver powerful insights and all of the outputs required to evaluate the investment decision process.





Dynamic Visualizations: Purposefully designed for dynamic exploration with interactive visualizations and reports, IAS enables investment managers to change parameters, views, and compare custom universes, instantly, with over 100 statistics available out the box.

"At a time when data insights are more critical than ever, IAS provides investment managers with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve," said Luis Castellanos, Managing Director, Head of Sales at Lightkeeper. "Lightkeeper is bringing 14 years of R&D in Portfolio Intelligence to the investment idea process, a completely underserved area of investment analytics. We're proud to offer a solution that not only meets the demands of today's asset managers but also drives real benefits for our clients."

Lightkeeper provides data management, advanced analytics, and insights for investment managers to streamline, evaluate and enhance investment and business processes across the entire organization. Recognized as the industry leading portfolio intelligence and reporting platform, Lightkeeper serves 150+ clients representing $400bn in AUM.

