Lightkeeper Launches "Lightkeeper Beacon" To Deliver Verifiable AI Answers to Institutional Investment Data

Ask portfolio analytics questions in plain English, get verifiable answers in seconds

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightkeeper, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions for investment managers, today announced that Lightkeeper Beacon ("Beacon") is available to all clients. Beacon enables investment professionals to ask questions about their portfolio data in plain English via large language models (LLMs) and receive answers based on Lightkeeper's validated, institutional-grade data and analytics, complete with full audit trails.

Investment firms are increasingly looking to LLMs to enhance and accelerate portfolio analysis, but most AI tools lack access to a firm's clean proprietary portfolio data. While LLMs can draw on a wide range of external, qualitative information and contextual knowledge, they are typically unable to answer firm-specific questions with confidence.

Beacon addresses the first part of this gap by working directly with each client's proprietary investment data. Rather than relying solely on generalized or external information, Beacon operates on data and statistics that Lightkeeper already aggregates, validates, and calculates on the client's behalf. This allows firms to ask questions about their own portfolios, performance, and investment decisions, with every answer traceable back to validated source data.

Beacon leverages Model Context Protocol (MCP) to seamlessly and securely integrate this trusted, proprietary data with the reasoning capabilities of leading LLMs, including Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT. MCP is an open standard that enables governed access to institutional data while preserving control. This architecture allows clients to analyze portfolio data alongside other relevant external context available to the models, enabling more dynamic insights and outputs than proprietary data or external information alone, while maintaining institutional permissions and auditability.

Lightkeeper took a deliberate approach to its AI strategy by integrating its platform with leading large language models, rather than starting with fixed, in-platform AI features. This approach immediately gives clients greater flexibility to explore and extend the use of their own proprietary data, while keeping all analysis grounded in existing data definitions, workflows, and governance standards.

"Beacon allows clients to interact with an ecosystem of data and analytics built by Lightkeeper over 15 years in entirely new ways," said Danny Dias, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Lightkeeper. "LLMs provide a valuable natural-language interface for querying and synthesizing data. Using MCP, clients get the flexibility of interacting with an LLM across multiple data sources while all calculations are performed within Lightkeeper's validated analytics framework and tied back to a trusted system of record. Beacon can provide a key building block in a firm's AI journey."

Developed in Collaboration with Clients

Beacon was developed in close partnership with Lightkeeper clients through an interactive design process that included a client roundtable and extensive beta testing. Client feedback informed both functionality and usability, with particular emphasis on transparency, verification, and operational fit.

Early Results from Beta Testing

Initial results for the beta test provided many examples where Beacon improved clients' efficiency and workflows. One investment firm used Beacon to streamline its year-end analyst performance reviews, a process that traditionally required hours of manual analysis. The team asked Beacon: "Do a YTD analysis on analyst performance, including commentary around each analyst's strengths and weaknesses."

Beacon generated a 25+ page analysis identifying key performance drivers, highlighting where individual analysts were outperforming and why, and organizing insights into clear themes aligned with the firm's existing reporting. The validated output was directly incorporated into year-end reviews and compensation discussions, significantly reducing preparation time while expanding analytical depth.

"Our clients were clear: they wanted AI that could accelerate their analysis without sacrificing the rigor and transparency that their stakeholders demand and the Lightkeeper platform provides. Beacon delivers on both, and it represents an important way in which institutional teams will work with data going forward: natural-language interaction grounded in verified, auditable insights," said Dean Schaffer, CEO of Lightkeeper.

What's Next: Expanding AI Integration

Beacon is the first step in Lightkeeper's AI roadmap. The firm is already developing Lightkeeper Lumina, currently in beta, which embeds AI intelligence directly into the platform to proactively surface insights. This progression reflects Lightkeeper's commitment to integrating AI in practical, controlled ways that enhance how institutional teams work with data over time.

Availability

Lightkeeper Beacon is available now to Lightkeeper clients. Firms interested in learning more can contact Lightkeeper at [email protected] or visit www.lightkeeper.com.

About Lightkeeper

Lightkeeper is a trusted partner for investment managers, unifying data from multiple sources into a clean, reliable platform through purposeful innovation and tech-enabled service. Built by industry veterans and continually refined through client feedback, Lightkeeper enables firms to unlock actionable insights and scale as they grow, serving teams across the organization with a shared foundation of consistent, reliable data. Learn more at www.lightkeeper.com.

Media Contact:

Claudine Martin

VP, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

508-341-2123

SOURCE Lightkeeper