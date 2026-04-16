Lightkeeper Lumina Layers AI Intelligence into the Portfolio Analytics Platform

Lumina marks the next chapter in Lightkeeper's AI journey, embedding intelligence into the platform so investment teams can surface deeper insights and focus on decisions, not data

BOSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightkeeper, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions for investment managers, today announced the release of Lightkeeper Lumina ("Lumina"), a context-aware AI layer embedded directly within the Lightkeeper platform.

Investment teams spend too much time aggregating data and navigating complex interfaces, and not enough time on the analysis that actually drives decisions. Lumina changes that equation, allowing users to simply ask questions in natural language within Lightkeeper, and get insights in context without ever having to leave what they are doing.

AI That Works Where You Already Work

Lumina is a context-aware AI tool embedded within the Lightkeeper interface. Unlike standalone AI tools that require users to switch platforms or re-explain context, Lumina understands where a user is within the platform, which stats they're looking at, which date ranges are active, which views are open, and surfaces guidance, answers, and insights in real time.

In practice, this means a user who, for example, wants to know when in their fund's history have they experienced certain levels of portfolio performance, drawdown or trading activity; the kind of cross-sectional time-series analysis that typically requires manually changing date ranges, navigating multiple views, and assembling results by hand, gets the complete table back in seconds, along with qualitative context and key insights they hadn't explicitly requested, ready to analyze rather than compile.

Users can ask questions about the data directly in front of them, get instant explanations of statistics and methodologies, uncover cross-sectional and time-series insights without manually reconfiguring views, and request qualitative analysis that contextualizes the numbers they're reviewing, all without leaving the platform or interrupting their workflow. Users can also ask Lumina to identify gaps in their current Lightkeeper configuration, surfacing statistics they aren't leveraging that could provide additional insight given their portfolio context

How Lumina Differs from Lightkeeper Beacon

Lightkeeper Beacon ("Beacon"), which became available to all clients in February 2026, enables investment professionals to ask questions about portfolio data in plain English from outside the platform, via large language models such as Anthropic's Claude, and receive answers backed by Lightkeeper's validated, institutional-grade analytics.

Lumina complements Beacon by solving a different problem. Where Beacon is designed for broad access, allowing users across the firm to interact with portfolio analytics from anywhere, Lumina is designed for depth and privacy, enhancing the experience of users who are already inside Lightkeeper doing active analytical work without sending data outside the platform.

Beacon expands who can interact with portfolio data and enables powerful cross-platform workflows that leverage the graphical and third-party data capabilities of leading LLMs. Lumina accelerates and enriches the work already happening within the platform. Together, they form a complementary AI capability that meets investment professionals where they are, whether that's inside or outside the system.

"Lumina doesn't ask investment professionals to change how they work; it meets them where they already are by providing a best-of-breed intelligence layer within their platform." Danny Dias, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Lightkeeper

Replacing Busy Work with Better Analysis

Lumina is purpose-built around the most common points of friction in a user's day: answering questions that require navigating multiple views, assembling data by hand, or reading through documentation for methodology explanations. Lumina handles these tasks instantly, in context.

One example from beta testing illustrates the point: a user logs in each morning and asks what happened in the portfolio yesterday. Lumina surfaces a concise summary of portfolio performance, notable moves within the book, and metrics worth attention in seconds, before the day has begun.

The result is the same across use cases: Lumina provides a base layer of aggregation and analysis so that investment professionals can focus on what requires their judgment.

Intelligence Grounded in Institutional Data

Lumina operates on the same validated data foundation as the rest of the Lightkeeper platform. Calculations are performed by Lightkeeper's analytics engine, not generated by the model, meaning every answer is accurate, reproducible, and traceable back to source data. This architecture ensures that speed does not come at the cost of rigor.

"Our clients need AI that accelerates their work without introducing any doubt about the numbers underneath. Lumina is built on the same data foundation clients have trusted for over 15 years. The speed is new. The trust is not." — Dean Schaffer, CEO, Lightkeeper

Availability

Lumina is now available to Lightkeeper clients. It was developed in close partnership with clients through an iterative beta process in which participant feedback shaped both functionality and design. Beacon remains available to all clients, and together the two products form a complementary AI toolset that meets investment professionals wherever they work. Firms interested in learning more can contact Lightkeeper at [email protected] or visit www.lightkeeper.com.

About Lightkeeper

Lightkeeper is a trusted partner for investment managers, serving over 160 firms managing more than $600 billion in assets. Through purposeful innovation and tech-enabled service, Lightkeeper unifies data from multiple sources into a clean, reliable platform. Built by industry veterans and continually refined through client feedback, it helps teams across the organization unlock actionable insights and scale with confidence. Learn more at www.lightkeeper.com.

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SOURCE Lightkeeper