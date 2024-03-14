LIGHTLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW INNOVATION: TEMPEH PROTEIN CRUMBLES

Tempeh, a plant-based protein favorite, is now available pre-crumbled, and in two new flavors

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Greenleaf Foods, SPC owner of leading plant-based brands Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast® ("Field Roast"), and wholly-owned subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc., announced today that Lightlife® Tempeh, the #1 tempeh brand in the United States and Canada, will now be available in a new format – Tempeh Protein Crumbles. As consumer demand for healthy, clean protein solutions grows, the plant-based protein leader recognized the need for more convenient and delicious options.

"More and more consumers are seeking nutritionally dense, protein-rich foods that don't rely on meat mimicry to delight them," said Casey Richards, President of Greenleaf Foods and Maple Leaf Foods USA. "We have taken our iconic Lightlife Tempeh recipe and made it even more flavorful and time-saving by pre-seasoning and crumbling it for consumers. This way, consumers can easily add an appetizing protein boost to their favorite dishes, similar to tofu, but with superior nutritional value and taste appeal."

Lightlife Tempeh Protein Crumbles will be available in two flavors: Original and Smoked Chipotle. The Original variety is lightly seasoned with a blend of salt, pepper and garlic. The Smoked Chipotle variety is seasoned with a bold blend of roasted peppers, for a heat level that's just right. Containing 16 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving, Lightlife Tempeh Protein Crumbles are an ideal way to power up meals such as salads, stir-frys, tacos, grain bowls, pasta, and so much more.

"Tempeh is a nutritional powerhouse and a complete, plant-based protein source that's been a staple in Indonesian cooking for centuries," added Richards. "We're excited to introduce more consumers to tempeh with our new Tempeh Protein Crumbles, a convenient and familiar form that can be used as a clean, vegan alternative to ground meat in any meal. Our Original and Smoked Chipotle flavors taste great and will elevate any dish and inspire new favorites."

Lightlife Tempeh is made with just four simple ingredients – organic soybeans, water, lactic acid and brown rice – that together serve as an excellent source of complete protein. Tempeh is made with whole soybeans that are naturally fermented for more than 20 hours. Fermentation helps break down nutrients in food, making them easier to digest and great for gut health. Indeed, tempeh, being fermented and extremely high in protein and fiber, is poised for extraordinary relevance and growth, according to Whole Foods' "Next Big Things" Top Food Trends for 2024.

All Lightlife Tempeh products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project-Verified, Kosher-certified, Vegan-certified, and offer 12-19 grams of protein per serving. In addition to Original and Smoked Chipotle Tempeh Protein Crumbles, other Lightlife Tempeh varieties include Original, Smoky Bacon Strips, Buffalo Strips, Three Grain and Flax. Tempeh is easy to cook with and is most enjoyed when sauteed, baked, air-fried, microwaved, or steamed. Lightlife Tempeh Protein Crumbles will be available in the refrigerated produce section next to tofu at most major grocery and natural food retailers.

Lightlife believes that plant-based food should be simple and uncompromising on taste. The brand offers more Vegan-certified and Non-GMO plant-based protein options than top competitors, including burgers, hot dogs, grounds, tempeh, sausages, deli meats and more. For more information and recipe inspirations, visit lightlife.com/recipes or visit @lightlifefoods on Instagram.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® Foods ("Lightlife") and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc

ABOUT MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral(i) company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

(i) See the Company's 2022 Integrated Report that is available on the Maple Leaf Foods website for details

