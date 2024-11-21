Lightman Capital Joins Bison

Bison is expanding its presence in Florida with the addition of Lightman Capital

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison has announced Lightman Capital, a private wealth management practice led by Becky Lightman, is joining the firm. Becky's practice advises clients on all aspects of their wealth management strategy – including investments, credit, manager selection, retirement planning, and complex trust and estate services.

"We believe Lightman Capital joining forces with Bison substantially enhances our value proposition to clients. Lightman Capital now has a national presence with additional resources including family office, expanded investment capabilities, mergers and acquisition services, insurance and accounting services, as well as additional planning expertise," says Becky Lightman, Founder of Lightman Capital, "We also believe Bison shares our commitment to delivering unique private investment opportunities, a core part of our investment philosophy."

Bison has onboarded multiple teams this year and more growth is expected for 2025. "We are pleased to welcome Becky and her team to our herd," Bison Founder Brad Ball says, "Becky's extensive experience with high-net-worth families is a valuable addition to our firm and we look forward to seeing her practice grow."

Bison is a boutique wealth management firm backed by East Asset Management, the family office of Terry and Kim Pegula, established with the principle that individuals and families can benefit from the knowledge, experience, and creativity of our founders and partners. The core tenets "Plan, Protect, Prosper" frame the Bison approach to wealth management.

Advisory services are provided Bison Wealth, LLC an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information about Bison can be found in its From ADV at www.advisorinfo.sec.gov.

