Lightning Strikes Twice: Melbourne Father-Son Trial Team Achieves Rare National Honor--Backed by Record Verdicts

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rare achievement, Douglas R. Beam, P.A. announced that both its founder and his son have now led the National Trial Lawyers organization, marking a milestone in the Melbourne firm's 37-year history.

Doug and Riley Beam

Douglas R. Beam was installed as 2025 President of The National Trial Lawyers, following his son Riley H. Beam's 2023 presidency of The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40. The dual honors reflect what the firm says matters most: results, including a $28.5 million brain injury verdict, participation in Florida's $3 billion opioid settlement, and a $2.5 million judgment secured this year.

From One Trial to Statewide Impact

The firm's trajectory began with a single case in 2012—Douglas and Riley's first trial together, and Riley's first jury trial ever. The result: a $28.5 million verdict that set a Brevard County record for a brain injury case.

"That trial showed what's possible when you prepare every case for trial and fight for people who need it most," said Douglas R. Beam.

The firm later served as part of the legal team that secured Florida's $3 billion opioid settlement, with funds now being distributed statewide for treatment, prevention, and recovery programs. In 2025, the team obtained a $2.5 million judgment for an injured client.

Community Connection as Competitive Advantage

"Choosing to remain rooted in Central Florida is our greatest strength," said Riley H. Beam. "We're specific about the cases we take. You know our name, and we know yours. That personal connection is one of the reasons we've been able to achieve the results we have."

The firm has secured over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements for Florida clients across catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and complex litigation.

Track Record Over Billboards

In a legal market dominated by firms spending millions on advertising, Douglas R. Beam, P.A. has grown through word of mouth, results, and community trust.

"We choose track record over billboards," Riley Beam said. "The National Trial Lawyers doesn't hand out presidencies because you bought airtime. They recognize results. Both my father and I have been honored based on what we've done for clients."

A Rare Honor, A Grateful Partnership

While Doug Beam now serves as President of The National Trial Lawyers, his son Riley's earlier term as President of the group's prestigious 40 Under 40 division makes the Beams one of the rare father-son pairs to have each held a top leadership post within the organization.

"Getting to work alongside my dad on cases that change people's lives—it's a privilege," said Riley Beam. "These honors reflect the work we get to do together, and the trust Melbourne has placed in us."

"Riley has elevated everything about this practice," said Douglas Beam. "Seeing what he's accomplished, the leader he's become—I couldn't be prouder."

About Douglas R. Beam, P.A.

Founded in 1988 in Melbourne, Florida, Douglas R. Beam, P.A. represents injury victims throughout Florida. Learn more at www.dougbeam.com.

Media Contact:

Nathan Beam

321-723-6591

[email protected]

SOURCE Douglas R. Beam P.A.