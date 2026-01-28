Lightpath Achieves Perfect GRESB Score for 2025

Company Awarded 5-Star Rating, Recognized as Sector Leader in Data Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, received a perfect score of 100 and a 5-Star Rating on the 2025 GRESB Infrastructure Asset Benchmark Report. The score placed Lightpath first among participating private data transmission companies in the fiber networks sector in the Americas.

The GRESB 5-Star Rating places Lightpath in the top 20% of all participating entities. Lightpath achieved two GRESB designations: Infrastructure Asset Super Class Leader and Sector Leader – Data Infrastructure. The Sector Leader recognition is awarded to entities with top scores or within one point of the top performer. This year's achievement builds on Lightpath's success in the 2024 GRESB Report, in which the company received a score of 97 and 5-Star Rating.

GRESB (the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) provides a rigorous methodology and consistent framework to measure the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and performance of real assets and portfolios based on self-reported data and peer benchmarking. Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of infrastructure assets worldwide and monitors the sector's progress towards global sustainability goals. GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks such as Global Reporting Initiative and Principles for Responsible Investment.

"Achieving a perfect GRESB score and earning the sector-leading recognition underscore the priority our Board and leadership team place on advancing robust sustainability objectives," said Amy Rowe, Director of Legal Operations and ESG at Lightpath. "We are deeply committed to embedding these principles into the core of our strategy and decision-making, ensuring sustainability and responsible growth guide our path forward. Our internal teams working toward ESG goals are instrumental in driving this progress and setting a new benchmark for our industry."

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

