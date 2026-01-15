Lightpath Achieves 240% Increase in AI-driven Awards, Reaches $362M in Total Contract Value

Fiber Infrastructure Provider Executing On $6.4B Sales Pipeline Across 10 US Data Center Centric Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced it was awarded $252 million in AI-enabling Total Contract Value (TCV) in 2025 with hyperscaler, superscaler and neocloud strategic partners. This represents a 240% increase over the $110M TCV awarded in 2024, signaling a dynamic inflection point in the market for deploying production-ready AI infrastructure. The TCV comprises significant infrastructure build-outs with accelerated execution speed and delivery certainty across each of Lightpath's 10 major operating markets: the NYC metropolitan area; Long Island, NY; New Jersey; Boston, MA; Miami, FL; Ashburn, VA; Phoenix, AZ; Columbus, OH; Eastern PA and Southern CT.

AI workloads are driving sustained demand for massive bandwidth, predictable latency, and secure data center-to-data center connectivity. As hyperscalers, superscalers and neocloud providers scale their AI infrastructure across multiple regions, they require an exponential increase in fiber infrastructure across new, unique, fully diverse and 100% underground routes with priority on implementation speed, network performance and reliability.

Lightpath is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, backed by scale, proven operational capability, and relentless responsiveness in delivering custom infrastructure solutions for its partners. The company's sales pipeline grew to $6.4 billion across numerous addressable projects with hyperscaler, superscaler and neocloud partners, representing a 6.4x increase from only one year ago and reflecting a conservative, execution-ready view of what Lightpath can realistically deliver to clients.

The awarded deployments span Lightpath's major markets, reinforcing consistent demand and adoption across the company's entire footprint. Lightpath's success is built on its dense, all-fiber network architecture, purpose-built for AI traffic workloads. With integrated metro and long-haul capabilities that deliver high-performance connectivity, Lightpath provides operational and construction expertise aligned with rapid deployment timelines and infrastructure to support long-term, mission-critical AI workloads.

"The $362 million in TCV entrusted to Lightpath over the past two years is a clear result of our focus on execution at scale and our ability to deliver reliable infrastructure ahead of traditional timelines for our strategic partners," said Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath. "Our commitment is to meet our customers' implementation timeframes, providing long term scalability as their infrastructure demands grow. The dynamic growth we are seeing and forward visibility into future projects across existing and new geographies delivers confidence in the sustained growth of AI-related fiber infrastructure demand for years to come."

"Our all-fiber network and operational expertise are critical differentiators, enabling us to deliver complex, multi-region deployments with the speed and certainty that hyperscalers require to build out the world's most advanced AI infrastructure," said Tim Haverkate, EVP of Major Infrastructure Solutions at Lightpath.

Lightpath views hyperscale, superscale and neocloud infrastructure demand as a durable, long-term growth engine, reinforcing its role as a trusted infrastructure partner for AI deployment at scale.

For more information about Lightpath, visit lightpathfiber.com , and follow Lightpath on LinkedIn .

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications (NYSE: OPTU) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

To learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations, visit lightpathfiber.com .

For media inquiries:

JSA for Lightpath

1-866-695-3629 ext. 4

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightpath