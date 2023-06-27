Lightpath Announces Direct, All-Fiber Connectivity for Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced today the launch of Lightpath Cloud Connect for Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute as part of its Cloud Connect service offerings. The service provides customers with direct, secure, all-fiber connectivity to Azure, improving the throughput to cloud services while also increasing network security by avoiding the public Internet.

Businesses, educators, and governments continue to expand their use of cloud services to increase efficiency, simplify inhouse IT operations, and to improve the end user experience. As organizations adopt more cloud applications and cloud data storage, higher performance connectivity to the cloud is required. At the same time, ever-increasing network security requirements make it prohibitive for organizations to connect to cloud services utilizing the public Internet. 

Lightpath Cloud Connect for Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute is an all-fiber cloud connectivity solution that allows customers to connect on-premises networks directly and securely to Azure cloud services. The solution offers Ethernet connectivity up to 10 Gbps and wavelength connectivity up to 100 Gbps.

"Adding Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to our Cloud Connect offerings makes it easier than ever for organizations to improve the benefits of the cloud while ensuring the highest level of security and reliability," stated Phil Olivero, CTO of Lightpath. "The cloud is only as powerful as the connectivity to it. Lightpath's network has the power, reach, reliability, and security that is a perfect match for connecting our customers to Azure services."

Customers across Lightpath's entire footprint have access to Azure ExpressRoute direct connectivity via onramps in Secaucus NJ, Ashburn VA, and soon in Miami FL. Lightpath owns and operates a dense, all-fiber network spanning over 20,000 route miles and connecting over 13,500 service locations throughout the New York Metropolitan area, Eastern Massachusetts, and Miami Metro. 

For more information about Lightpath's Cloud Connect for Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, please visit lightpathfiber.com. Follow Lightpath on LinkedIn.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

