Lightpath Announces GRESB Score of 97 and 5-Star Rating

Lightpath Continues to Lead its Peer Group in the Americas

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, received a 5-Star Rating and a score of 97 on the 2024 GRESB Infrastructure Asset Benchmark Report. The score placed Lightpath first among all participating private data transmission companies in the fiber networks sector in the Americas.

GRESB (the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) provides a rigorous methodology and consistent framework to measure the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and performance of real assets and portfolios based on self-reported data and peer benchmarking. Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of infrastructure assets worldwide and monitors the sector's progress towards global sustainability goals. GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks such as GRI and PRI.

Lightpath received a 5-Star Rating and a score of 97 on the 2024 GRESB Infrastructure Asset Benchmark Report. Post this

In the 2024 report, Lightpath achieved a GRESB score of 97 out of a possible 100. The average GRESB score among Lightpath's participating peers was 82.

"Lightpath's 2024 GRESB score demonstrates the continued importance that our Board and management team place on ESG objectives. By continuing to incorporate ESG goals in our decision making, we believe this will continue to benefit the company, our shareholders, and our communities," said Amy Rowe, Director of Legal Operations and ESG at Lightpath.

Follow Lightpath on LinkedIn. For more information about Lightpath, visit lightpathfiber.com.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

For media inquiries:

JSA for Lightpath

1-866-695-3629 ext. 4

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightpath