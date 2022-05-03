Lightpath Announces Reaching Major Milestone of 2,000 Wireless Sites Across its Network Footprint

Carriers Choosing Lightpath for Network Density and Future-Proof Connectivity to Support a Wide Range of 5G Applications

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced it has reached the milestone of 2,000 connected wireless towers. This milestone comes as Lightpath has more than doubled its number of on-net wireless sites in the last 12 months, including securing its first wireless customer in the Greater Boston region. Carriers continue to choose Lightpath as they densify their 5G site deployments in preparation for tomorrow's additional 5G applications.

Lightpath operates the densest all-fiber network in the New York Metro region among competitive fiber providers with over 18,000 route miles and is rapidly building out its footprint in Greater Boston. Carriers can choose flexible connectivity including 10G optical, dark fiber, or custom connectivity, with optical transport services now riding on Lightpath's state-of-the-art Ciena network. Additionally, Lightpath offers carriers geographically diverse routing options and unique POPs (points of presence) that enhance the reliability of network design.

"The Lightpath network aligns perfectly with carriers looking to deploy or densify their 5G networks. Lightpath offers carriers a unique combination of network density, customized connectivity options, reliability, and support," explained Phil Olivero, CTO of Lightpath. "We are willing investors and have partnered with each of the major wireless providers to extend our reach to deliver and meet their coverage requirements."

According to Accenture, "The full potential of Smart Cities will be unlocked by 5G networks and small cells, creating jobs as well as entire new industries. Communities that support 5G wireless technology will see significant economic and community benefits. This next generation of wireless technology is expected to create 3 million new jobs and boost annual GDP by $500 billion."1

As wireless carriers deploy 5G networks, small cell density and scalable bandwidth connectivity will be critical in their abilities to support applications beyond phone usage. From smart cities and self-driving cars, to IoT, and even 5G broadband services, wireless carriers need to future-proof their tower deployments with scalable connectivity that can support the robust bandwidth and latency demands of the future. Lightpath tower backhaul services can easily be upgraded in the future as wireless towers require it.

"5G is altering how current wireless applications are connected, and it opens the floodgates for a tremendous number of new types of connected devices. Only densely deployed fiber networks will be able to scale to the robust bandwidth levels that will be needed to support these applications," stated Chris Morley, Lightpath CEO. "Lightpath is uniquely positioned to support wireless carriers in our markets, which is why so many carriers are choosing us."

