Lightpath Appoints Rachel Stack as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the appointment of Rachel Stack as Chief Financial Officer. Stack joins the executive team with a wealth of financial expertise and industry knowledge to support Lightpath's strategic growth plans.

As CFO, Stack will oversee all corporate finance, including accounting, financial planning and budgeting, treasury, tax, and internal audit. Additionally, she will be responsible for corporate development, strategy, and capital markets planning and execution.

"Rachel has extensive experience in the industry, and is a strong, proven leader who will help the company continue to formulate and execute upon its strategic plan," said Lightpath CEO Chris Morley. "She brings an accomplished track record and represents a great addition to the Lightpath leadership team."

Stack brings more than 25 years of experience to Lightpath, joining the company from Cologix where she served as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, she was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development at Zayo Group Holdings, another fiber infrastructure provider. Prior to Zayo, Rachel was an investment banker covering the communications infrastructure sector at RBC Capital Markets.

"I could not be more excited to be joining Lightpath, a company that has been executing at a high level and continues to invest towards becoming a top fiber infrastructure business in the U.S.," said Stack. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Lightpath to support our strategic plan and execution into the future."

Stack received her undergraduate degree as well as an MBA from Columbia University.

About Lightpath:

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

To learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations, visit lightpathfiber.com

