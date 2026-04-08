LightPath Appoints Two Senior Sales Executives to Drive Defense and Commercial Growth

Seasoned Defense and Aerospace Executives to Drive Revenue Growth and Expand Market Reach Across LightPath's Defense and Commercial Platforms

ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced the appointments of Doug Schoen as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Ryan Workman as Vice President, Business Development & Product Management, effective April 6, 2026. Both executives bring extensive defense industry leadership experience and will play key roles in accelerating the Company's commercial growth and expanding its market presence.

Doug Schoen – Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Mr. Schoen is a proven executive leader with over 25 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, spanning business development, international sales, strategic planning, and P&L management for product portfolios ranging from $400M to over $1 billon. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Senior Director of International Business Development at Elbit Systems of America, where he led cross-enterprise teams managing a pipeline including Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales programs. Prior to Elbit, Mr. Schoen served as Managing Director, North America at Bell, overseeing commercial aircraft sales and aftermarket operations. He also held senior leadership roles at Honeywell, where he was Vice President of Defense and Space International with P&L responsibility, and at Collins Aerospace, where he led a 35-person global team responsible for business development and sales.

Mr. Schoen is a retired U.S. Navy Captain and Naval Aviator with numerous command assignments and combat experience during multiple deployments. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Union College.

Ryan Workman – Vice President, Business Development & Product Management

Mr. Workman brings over 15 years of experience driving strategic growth, product innovation, market expansion, and key customer development across the defense, intelligence, and federal law enforcement sectors. Most recently, he served as U.S. Lead at Motorola Solutions following the company's acquisition of Silent Sentinel in February 2024, where he continued to lead U.S. operations and drive expansion across defense and federal law enforcement markets. Previously, as Director, Partner, and Board Member at Silent Sentinel Inc., Mr. Workman grew the company's annual revenue from $500,000 to $27 million over 6 years, established the company's first U.S. production and support site, and secured a major contract with GDIT for the DHS CBP RVSSU program. He has a strong track record of aligning emerging mission requirements and evolving technical needs with differentiated solutions that open new markets, strengthen strategic accounts, and position organizations for sustained growth.

Earlier in his career, he held business development leadership roles at Airship VMS and Brimtek, where he managed DOJ, DoD, and SOCOM accounts averaging $11 million in annual sales. Mr. Workman served with the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, leading long-range precision fire and reconnaissance missions in Afghanistan.

Management Commentary

"The additions of Doug and Ryan to our leadership team represent a significant step forward in our efforts to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities ahead of us," said Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath Technologies. "Doug's extensive experience leading global sales organizations at major defense primes such as Elbit, Honeywell, and Collins Aerospace, combined with his decorated military career, make him ideally suited to scale our commercial operations and deepen our relationships with defense customers worldwide.

"Ryan's proven ability to build businesses from the ground up in the EO/IR and defense technology space, including his track record at Silent Sentinel and Motorola Solutions, will be instrumental in expanding our business development efforts and driving new customer acquisition. Together, they bring the leadership, relationships, and strategic acumen needed to help convert our strong backlog into sustained revenue growth," concluded Rubin.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond™ chalcogenide-based glass materials – sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory – to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas/Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE LightPath Technologies