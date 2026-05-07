LightPath Technologies Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Summary:





Three Months Ended March 31,

$ in millions

2026



2025



% Change

Revenue

$ 19.1



$ 9.2





109 % Gross Profit

$ 7.0



$ 2.7





161 % Operating Expenses*

$ 11.2



$ 6.1





83 % Net Loss

$ (4.1)



$ (3.6)





15 % Adjusted EBITDA** (non-GAAP)

$ 1.1



$ (1.6)





170 %

*Inclusive of $3.4 million and $0.1 million, respectively, for change in fair value of acquisition earnout liabilities. **Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is provided below.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 & Subsequent Highlights:

Ended the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with a record order backlog of approximately $110.6 million, an increase of 196% from $37.4 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting growing customer demand for infrared cameras, assemblies, and BlackDiamond™ based optical solutions.

Acquired the assets of Amorphous Materials, Inc. ("AM") in January 2026, an industrial manufacturer with complementary Chalcogenide glass melting technologies for large diameter optics, adding a second U.S. manufacturing location for BlackDiamond™ glass.

Hosted an Investor Day in February 2026, during which management outlined the Company's updated three pillar growth strategy targeting in excess of $300 million in annual revenue within five years, anchored by assemblies, infrared camera systems, and large defense programs.

Appointed Doug Schoen as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Ryan Workman as Vice President, Business Development & Product Management in April 2026, adding more than 40 combined years of defense, aerospace, and Electro-Optical/Infrared business development experience to accelerate conversion of pipeline into contracted revenue.

Management Commentary

Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath, said: "The third quarter of fiscal 2026 demonstrated continued execution against our vertically integrated strategy, with revenue growing 109% year over year to $19.1 million and gross profit expanding 161% year over year to $7.0 million. We delivered our third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and ended the quarter with a record order backlog of $110.6 million, up 196% from the start of the fiscal year. The scale and quality of our backlog is the clearest indication yet that LightPath has established itself as a mission critical supplier for some of the most important optical and infrared imaging programs in the U.S. and allied defense industrial base.

"The strategic thesis we have been executing against for the past several years continues to be reinforced by customer behavior and U.S. government policy. The Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act directs the U.S. Department of War to eliminate reliance on optical glass and optical systems sourced from certain foreign nations by January 1, 2030. Our broad offering of BlackDiamond™ chalcogenide glasses, including those licensed exclusively from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, along with our infrared cameras, assemblies, and thermal imaging systems, are already designed, manufactured, and delivered in alignment with those requirements. With the addition of AM, we now operate two U.S. based BlackDiamond™ glass production sites and have expanded our infrared glass portfolio to roughly 20 proprietary compositions, which is among the broadest selection of infrared materials available anywhere.

"Our February Investor Day laid out where we go from here. We are organizing the business around three pillars of growth: optical assemblies, infrared camera systems, and large defense programs of record. Each pillar has an addressable market measured in hundreds of millions to billions of dollars, and each is enabled by the same underlying BlackDiamond™, molding, coating, and camera technologies. Programs such as NGSRI, SPEIR, Apache, border surveillance, and counter UAS are no longer theoretical; they are in production or nearing it, and they increasingly carry BlackDiamond™ content. We are on track to complete the redesign of G5's cooled infrared camera family onto BlackDiamond™ by the end of summer 2026, and beleive that this will position LightPath to meet long range camera demand at scale while competitors continue to work through the Germanium supply constraint.

"With a strong balance sheet, two operating glass manufacturing facilities, an expanded camera portfolio, and a deeper senior commercial leadership team following the appointments of Doug Schoen and Ryan Workman, we believe LightPath is well positioned to continue converting our record backlog into revenue, expand margins as volume scales, and pursue further accretive M&A that accelerates our transition into a platform provider of mission critical optical and imaging solutions," concluded Rubin.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 109% to $19.1 million, as compared to $9.2 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Revenue was split amongst the Company's product groups in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and the same quarter of the prior fiscal year as follows:

Product Group Revenue ($ in millions)***

Third Quarter of

Fiscal 2026



Third Quarter of

Fiscal 2025



% Change

Infrared ("IR") Components

$ 6.1



$ 3.6





69 %

Visible Components

$ 4.0



$ 2.8





40 %

Assemblies & Modules

$ 8.4



$ 1.9





355 %

Engineering Services

$ 0.6



$ 0.8





(29) %



*** Numbers may not foot due to rounding

Gross profit increased 161.1% to $7.0 million, or 36% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, as compared to $2.7 million, or 29% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of revenue was primarily driven by the increase in revenue from assemblies and modules, which generally carry higher margins, as well as an improved infrared component mix and manufacturing yields.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 include a fair value adjustment of $3.4 million related to the G5 earnout liability, which will continue to be adjusted through operating expenses until it is fully paid out. Excluding this amount, operating expenses increased $1.8 million, or 30%, to $7.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, as compared to $6.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by integration of G5 Infrared and AM, increased sales and marketing spend, higher information technology spend to meet customer security requirements, and increased SG&A personnel costs.

Net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 totaled $4.1 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $3.6 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change in net loss was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of acquisition liabilities for the earnout related to the acquisition of G5 Infrared.

Adjusted EBITDA** for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $1.1 million, as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.6 million for the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in gross profit, driven by higher sales, partially offset by increased SG&A and new product development costs.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026 totaled $55.2 million, as compared to $4.9 million as of June 30, 2025. Total backlog as of March 31, 2026 was approximately $110.6 million, an increase of 196% compared to $37.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today, Thursday, May 7, 2026, to discuss the Company's third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-833-316-1983

International Dial-in: 1-785-838-9310

Conference ID: LIGHT

Webcast: LPTH Q3 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, May 21, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 11161627. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond™ chalcogenide-based glass materials – sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory – to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com .

**Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding financial results, this press release includes references to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company calculates EBITDA by adjusting net income to exclude net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation, and amortization. We also calculate adjusted EBITDA, which excludes, as applicable: (1) stock compensation expenses; (2) the loss on extinguishment of debt; (3) the effect of the non-cash income or expense associated with the mark-to-market adjustments, related to the warrants; (4) the effect of non-cash income or expenses associated with the fair value adjustments related to the acquisition earnout liabilities; (5) acquisition costs, including legal fees and due diligence; and (6) the effect of foreign exchange gains or losses.

A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze underlying business operations and understand performance. In addition, management may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in forecasting, budgeting, and planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented in the table below.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure







(unaudited)











Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net loss

$ (4,106,287)



$ (3,582,460)



$ (16,404,698)



$ (7,817,202)

Depreciation and amortization



1,263,005





1,463,150





3,717,691





3,356,752

Income tax provision



91,390





100,031





203,216





160,192

Interest (income) expense



(271,641)





486,833





282,235





805,246

EBITDA

$ (3,023,533)



$ (1,532,446)



$ (12,201,556)



$ (3,495,012)

Stock-based compensation



562,966





239,134





1,261,577





745,155

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





418,502





506,280





418,502

Change in fair value of warrant liability



—





(870,554)





—





(870,554)

Change in fair value of acquisition earnout liabilities



3,393,000





130,445





12,234,529





130,445

Acquisition costs



145,539





—





220,175





—

Foreign exchange loss (gain)



59,195





(7,627)





115,264





(11,701)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,137,167



$ (1,622,546)



$ 2,136,269



$ (3,083,165)

% of revenue



6 %



-18 %



4 %



-12 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to execute on its growth strategy to deliver revenue growth and value to its shareholders; the Company's belief that it has established itself as a mission critical supplier for programs in the U.S. and allied defense industrial base; the Company's expectations regarding customer behavior and U.S. government policy; the Company's expectations regarding its timing of the redesign of G5's infrared products; the Company's ability to grow its backlog, expand margins as volume scales and pursue acquisitions, as well as other statements that are other than historical fact. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the likelihood that the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the U.S. government's initiatives to move away from using optical systems from certain foreign nations; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; the Company's reliance on a few key customers; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact that international tariffs may have on our business and results of operations; the impact of political and other risks as a result of our sales to internal customers and/or our sourcing of materials from international suppliers; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas-Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)







March 31,



June 30,





2026



2025

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 55,235,181



$ 4,877,036

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $49,017 and $24,495



10,797,645





9,455,310

Inventories, net



13,344,705





12,858,838

Prepaid expenses and deposits



3,440,598





1,142,661

Other current assets



185,503





40,150

Total current assets



83,003,632





28,373,995



















Property and equipment, net



15,828,239





15,864,061

Operating lease right-of-use assets



8,406,283





7,429,378

Intangible assets, net



17,589,628





15,987,923

Goodwill



19,315,177





13,753,921

Deferred tax assets, net



22,233





22,571

Other assets



99,987





73,917

Total assets

$ 144,265,179



$ 81,505,766

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 6,030,975



$ 7,421,430

Accrued liabilities



10,813,017





5,686,396

Accrued payroll and benefits



3,125,747





2,359,152

Operating lease liabilities, current



1,177,423





1,254,062

Loans payable, current portion



113,085





172,567

Finance lease obligation, current portion



271,015





206,518

Total current liabilities



21,531,262





17,100,125

Deferred tax liabilities, net



88,099





152,760

Accrued liabilities, noncurrent



—





823,000

Finance lease obligation, less current portion



460,316





421,363

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



9,197,980





8,326,250

Loans payable, less current portion



103,661





4,804,990

Total liabilities



31,381,318





31,628,488



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Series G Convertible Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value; 44,000 shares authorized; 17,346

and 24,956 shares issued and outstanding

$ 23,794,184



$ 34,232,510



















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock: Series D, $0.01 par value, voting; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued

and outstanding



—





—

Common stock: Class A, $0.01 par value, voting; 94,500,000 shares authorized; 61,207,012

and 42,949,307 shares issued and outstanding



612,070





429,493

Additional paid-in capital



334,313,395





244,953,346

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,285,667





978,686

Accumulated deficit



(247,121,455)





(230,716,757)

Total stockholders' equity



89,089,677





15,644,768

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$ 144,265,179



$ 81,505,766



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenue, net

$ 19,149,814



$ 9,167,627



$ 50,559,747



$ 24,992,837

Cost of sales



12,193,531





6,503,526





33,100,562





17,553,476

Gross profit



6,956,283





2,664,101





17,459,185





7,439,361

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



6,296,286





4,448,359





16,539,617





11,075,005

New product development



1,041,794





757,938





2,658,051





1,998,775

Amortization of intangible assets



477,245





779,025





1,378,295





1,469,512

Change in fair value of acquisition earnout liabilities



3,393,000





130,445





12,234,529





130,445

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



—





2,068





4,016





80,505

Total operating expenses



11,208,325





6,117,835





32,814,508





14,754,242

Operating loss



(4,252,042)





(3,453,734)





(15,355,323)





(7,314,881)

Other income (expense):































Interest income (expense), net



271,641





(486,833)





(282,235)





(805,246)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





(418,502)





(506,280)





(418,502)

Change in fair value of warrant liability



—





870,554





—





870,554

Other expense (income), net



(34,496)





6,086





(57,644)





11,065

Total other income (expense)



237,145





(28,695)





(846,159)





(342,129)

Loss before income taxes



(4,014,897)





(3,482,429)





(16,201,482)





(7,657,010)

Income tax provision



91,390





100,031





203,216





160,192

Net loss

$ (4,106,287)



$ (3,582,460)



$ (16,404,698)



$ (7,817,202)

Foreign currency translation adjustment



1,739





120,572





306,981





(58,869)

Comprehensive loss

$ (4,104,548)



$ (3,461,888)



$ (16,097,717)



$ (7,876,071)

Loss per common share (basic)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.19)

Number of shares used in per share calculation (basic)



58,628,741





41,363,643





49,572,872





40,209,657

Loss per common share (diluted)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.19)

Number of shares used in per share calculation (diluted)



58,628,741





41,363,643





49,572,872





40,209,657



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(unaudited)









Temporary Equity



























Accumulated





















Series G Convertible



Class A



Additional



Other











Total





Preferred Stock



Common Stock



Paid-in



Comprehensive



Accumulated



Stockholders'





Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



Capital



Income



Deficit



Equity

Balances at June 30, 2025



24,956



$ 34,232,510





42,949,307



$ 429,493



$ 244,953,346



$ 978,686



$ (230,716,757)



$ 15,644,768

Issuance of common stock for:































































Exercise of stock options, RSUs &RSAs, net



—





—





8,583





86





(86)





—





—





—

Issuance of common stock under private equity placement



—





—





1,600,000





16,000





7,878,045





—





—





7,894,045

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid



—





—





112,323





1,123





348,877





—





—





350,000

Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs &RSAs



—





—





—





—





349,624





—





—





349,624

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





92,383





—





92,383

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(2,893,002)





(2,893,002)

Balances at September 30, 2025



24,956



$ 34,232,510





44,670,213



$ 446,702



$ 253,529,806



$ 1,071,069



$ (233,609,759)



$ 21,437,818

Issuance of common stock for:































































Exercise of stock options, RSUs &RSAs, net



—





—





120,234





1,203





(1,203)





—





—





—

Exercise of warrants



—





—





739,730





7,397





(7,397)





—





—





—

Issuance of common stock under public equity placement



—





—





8,912,500





89,125





65,251,709





—





—





65,340,834

Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



—





—





—





—





348,986





—





—





348,986

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





212,859





—





212,859

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(9,405,409)





(9,405,409)

Balances at December 31, 2025



24,956



$ 34,232,510





54,442,677



$ 544,427



$ 319,121,901



$ 1,283,928



$ (243,015,168)



$ 77,935,088

Issuance of common stock for:































































Employee Stock Purchase Plan



—





—





2,302





23





24,839





—





—





24,862

Exercise of stock options, RSUs & RSAs, net



—





—





112,723





1,127





11,376





—





—





12,503

Exercise of warrants



—





—





2,728,968





27,290





(27,290)





—





—





—

Fees for issuance of common stock under public equity placement



—





—





—





—





(98,293)





—





—





(98,293)

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Amorphous



—





—





83,518





835





1,026,245





—





—





1,027,080

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of G5



—





—





297,445





2,974





3,146,968





—





—





3,149,942

Conversion of Series G Preferred to Common



(7,610)





(10,438,326)





3,539,379





35,394





10,402,932





—





—





10,438,326

Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



—





—





—





—





704,717





—





—





704,717

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





1,739





—





1,739

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(4,106,287)





(4,106,287)

Balances at March 31, 2026



17,346



$ 23,794,184





61,207,012



$ 612,070



$ 334,313,395



$ 1,285,667



$ (247,121,455)



$ 89,089,677



































































Balances at June 30, 2024



—



$ —





39,254,643



$ 392,546



$ 245,140,758



$ 509,936



$ (215,843,575)



$ 30,199,665

Issuance of common stock for:































































Employee Stock Purchase Plan



—





—





8,232





82





10,290





—





—





10,372

Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net



—





—





70,309





703





(703)





—





—





—

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid



—





—





279,553





2,796





318,562





—





—





321,358

Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



—





—





—





—





264,475





—





—





264,475

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





271,594





—





271,594

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(1,622,745)





(1,622,745)

Balances at September 30, 2024



—



$ —





39,612,737



$ 396,127



$ 245,733,382



$ 781,530



$ (217,466,320)



$ 29,444,719

Issuance of common stock for:































































Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net



—





—





229,097





2,291





(2,291)





—





—





—

Shares issued as compensation



—





—





49,000





490





89,180





—





—





89,670

Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



—





—





—





—





231,581





—





—





231,581

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





(451,035)





—





(451,035)

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(2,611,997)





(2,611,997)

Balances at December 31, 2024



—



$ —





39,890,834



$ 398,908



$ 246,051,852



$ 330,495



$ (220,078,317)



$ 26,702,938

Issuance of preferred stock under private equity placement, net of fees



24,956





19,648,488





—





—





—





—





—





—

Issuance of common stock for:































































Employee Stock Purchase Plan



—





—





1,137





11





4,002





—





—





4,013

Exercise of Stock Options, RSUs & RSAs, net



—





—





238,641





2,387





788





—





—





3,175

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid



—





—





102,700





1,027





391,561





—





—





392,588

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of G5



—





—





1,972,501





19,725





4,852,343





—





—





4,872,068

Issuance of common stock under private equity placement, net of fees



—





—





687,750





6,878





1,584,014





—





—





1,590,892

Issuance of warrants under private placement, net of fees



—





—





—





—





177,445





—





—





177,445

Preferred cumulative dividends plus accretion



—





14,751,134





—





—





(14,751,134)





—





—





(14,751,134)

Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs



—





—





—





—





194,303





—





—





194,303

Foreign currency translation adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





120,572





—





120,572

Net loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





(3,582,460)





(3,582,460)

Balances at March 31, 2025



24,956



$ 34,399,622





42,893,563



$ 428,936



$ 238,505,174



$ 451,067



$ (223,660,777)



$ 15,724,400



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)







Nine Months Ended





March 31,





2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (16,404,698)



$ (7,817,202)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



3,717,691





3,356,752

Interest from amortization of loan issuance costs



90,124





161,905

Amortization of fair value of loan



90,321





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



506,280





418,502

Change in fair value of warrant liability



—





(870,554)

Change in fair value of acquisition earnout liabilities



12,234,529





130,445

Earnout payment for acquisition of G5, net of financing portion



(3,813,587)





—

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



4,016





80,505

Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs, net



1,261,577





745,155

Provision for credit losses



(26,034)





(3,014)

Change in operating lease assets and liabilities



(181,814)





(91,582)

Inventory write-offs to allowance



215,129





135,625

Deferred taxes



(64,323)





(2,368)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Trade accounts receivable



(1,200,965)





(822,043)

Other current assets



(145,353)





73,362

Inventories



(247,597)





(1,206,340)

Prepaid expenses and deposits



(2,182,257)





(360,439)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,030,382





389,844

Net cash used in operating activities



(5,116,579)





(5,681,447)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment



(1,844,395)





(580,726)

Proceeds from sale of equipment



—





10,648

Acquisition of Amorphous



(7,000,111)





—

Acquisition of G5



—





(20,250,011)

Net cash used in investing activities



(8,844,506)





(20,820,089)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from exercise of stock options



12,503





3,175

Proceeds from sale of common stock from Employee Stock Purchase Plan



24,862





14,385

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under public equity placement, net of fees



65,242,541





—

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under private equity placement, net of fees



7,894,045





437,725

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock under private equity placement, net of fees



—





18,842,138

Proceeds from issuance of warrants under private equity placement, net of fees



—





4,620,561

Earnout payment for acquisition of G5, net of operating portion



(3,536,471)





—

Deferred payment for acquisition of Visimid



—





(125,000)

Borrowings on loans payable



—





6,659,596

Loan issuance costs



—





(597,465)

Payments on loans payable



(5,442,930)





(149,118)

Repayment of finance lease obligations



(168,089)





(133,711)

Net cash provided by financing activities



64,026,461





29,572,286

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



292,769





(72,133)

Change in cash and cash equivalents



50,358,145





2,998,617

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,877,036





3,480,268

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 55,235,181



$ 6,478,885



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Interest paid in cash

$ 390,457



$ 66,136

Income taxes paid

$ 194,527



$ 118,016

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing & financing activities:















Purchase of equipment through finance lease arrangements

$ 275,471



$ 93,048

Operating right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 1,956,911



$ —

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid

$ 350,000



$ 713,946

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of G5, including earnouts

$ 3,149,942



$ 4,872,068

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of AML, including earnouts

$ 1,027,080



$ —

Accrual of earnout consideration for acquisition of G5

$ —



$ 3,536,471

Accrual of earnout consideration for acquisition of AML

$ 1,780,000



$ —

Extinguishment of debt in exchange for common stock, preferred stock, warrants and a note

$ —



$ 3,057,110



SOURCE LightPath Technologies