Lightpath Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, has been awarded a GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. This contract makes it easy for federal agencies to procure Lightpath's AI-grade fiber infrastructure and connectivity services quickly and easily.

The streamlined, pre-approved procurement vehicle makes Lightpath solutions available through GSA eBuy. Additionally, state and local agencies in all 50 states can now access Lightpath services through Cooperative Purchasing. With the contract in place, Federal and State, Local, and Education (SLED) agencies can enjoy predictable procurement through standardized GSA terms and pricing. Lightpath's network delivers operational reliability for essential services that require continuous uptime and secure, diverse pathways that support mission workloads and sensitive information. Additionally, Lightpath offers scalable capacity to support long-term modernization initiatives and accelerate connectivity upgrade timelines across government facilities, campuses, and regional operations.

While the MAS designation is new, Lightpath has a long history partnering with more than 1,000 customers in education systems, municipalities, transportation agencies, and other public-sector environments that require dependable, high-performance connectivity. Lightpath has established itself as a premier partner for these organizations thanks to its all-fiber network spanning more than 12,100 route miles, connecting over 185+ data centers and more than 17,500 lit locations across major metro regions, including the NYC Metropolitan Area, Long Island, New Jersey, Southern Connecticut, Boston, Eastern Pennsylvania, Ashburn, Miami, Columbus and Phoenix.

The network is engineered for high-capacity, low-latency performance. It incorporates diverse, resilient routes to minimize single points of failure. It is built to scale with agencies' cloud adoption, location expansion, or bandwidth needs, it offers up to 800 Gbps of bandwidth, ensuring agencies feel confident in meeting future demands.

"This is an important milestone for Lightpath and meaningfully expands our ability to support the mission critical requirements of government entities," said Doug Turtz, CRO of Lightpath. "The contract underscores our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality infrastructure and serving as a long-term partner to public-sector organizations as they modernize critical operations."

"A streamlined and compliant procurement path is critical for federal, state, and local agencies," said Anthony Rasco, Director Education and Government Sales at Lightpath. "The GSA MAS makes it easier for agencies to access our services, and positions Lightpath to support modernization initiatives with a robust, scalable network footprint."

Services available under the contract will be listed within the GSA catalog. Agencies may reference Contract Number 47QTCA26D0021 when procuring Lightpath services through MAS.

About Lightpath

Lightpath owns, builds, and operates an AI-grade, all-fiber network across major U.S. metro markets, delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for cloud, hyperscale, data center, and mission-critical enterprise workloads. Purpose-built for scale and resilience, Lightpath supports dark fiber, wavelength, and Ethernet services with direct operational accountability from the teams that design and run the network. For more than 30 years, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and cloud providers have trusted Lightpath to support essential systems and large-scale digital infrastructure. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

