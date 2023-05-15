LIGHTPATH CONTINUES RAPID EXPANSION IN MIAMI

Aggressive Expansion Demonstrates Company's Commitment to Miami

65 Route Miles of Network and Four On-Net Data Centers Planned by End of 2023

NEW YORK and MIAMI, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced an update on its previously released entrance into the Miami market and the rapid buildout of its new, all-fiber network throughout the region.

Lightpath's new network in the Miami Central Business District (CBD) is operational and customer ready, including connectivity to two critical data centers located at 50 NE 9th Street (NAP of the Americas) and 36 NE 2nd Street (Digital Realty). Miami customers have access to Lightpath connectivity services including Internet, Ethernet, wavelengths, dark fiber, private networks, and direct connectivity to major Cloud providers. Additionally, customers can utilize long-haul services to connect to the entire Lightpath network of over 20,000 route miles serving over 13,500 service locations, including more than 100 data centers and seven cable landing stations.

Lightpath's aggressive Miami expansion includes 65 route miles of network and four on-net data centers by end of 2023 Tweet this

The company continues to rapidly expand beyond downtown Miami, with network under construction to the north and the west of the CBD. In total, Lightpath expects to have 65 route miles of network connecting four data centers operational by the end of 2023, with an additional five data centers coming on-net in early 2024.

"We are fully committed to the Miami market and the building out of a brand-new network here with brand new glass. The vibrant and rapidly growing business community in Miami deserves a new, modern fiber network that can serve the most challenging demands of organizations of all sizes, including Tier-1 enterprises, governments, educators, other carriers, and hyperscalers," commented Chris Morley, Lightpath's CEO. "Lightpath plans to build wide and deep in Miami and the surrounding region, with a goal of becoming the provider of choice in the market."

Lightpath's entrance into Miami is the second major east coast market that Lightpath has entered in an 18 month period, with its entrance into Boston announced in June 2021. For Miami, Lightpath initially announced a buildout of 55 route miles to be followed by a planned expansion of 80 route miles. With 65 route miles expected to be completed by the end of 2023, Lightpath has already exceeded its original plan for the market made less than six months ago.

Miami Lightpath customers have access to a comprehensive suite of all-fiber connectivity solutions including:

Wavelength services up to 800 Gbps

Ethernet services to 10 Gbps

Internet to 100 Gbps, with local peering

Dark Fiber and Private Networks

Cloud Connect, including Direct Connect to AWS and Azure

Voice services, starting in mid-2023

LP FlexNet, Lightpath's new SD-WAN solution

DDoS protection, managed security, and managed WiFi

Options to connect to area Cable Landing Stations

To learn more about Lightpath Miami, and to see a Miami network map, please visit lightpathfiber.com/miami .

Follow Lightpath on LinkedIn. For more information about Lightpath, visit lightpathfiber.com.

About Lightpath:

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath, and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations. Visit lightpathfiber.com.

For media inquiries:

JSA for Lightpath

1-866-695-3629 ext. 13

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightpath