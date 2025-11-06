Lightpath Expands AI-Grade Fiber Network Across the Greater New York Region

Major U.S. Wireless Provider Deployment Adds ~100 Route Miles, Accelerating 5G and AI-Ready Connectivity

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath, a fiber-based connectivity provider transforming how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced a major network expansion supporting the deployment of a leading U.S. wireless carrier. The project adds approximately 100 route miles of new fiber across Long Island, southern Connecticut, northern New Jersey, and Westchester County, extending Lightpath's already dense regional footprint.

The expansion is part of a multi-phase deployment that leverages Lightpath's existing on-net infrastructure - roughly 70% of the project utilizes routes built over the past three years for other national carriers - demonstrating the company's ability to scale quickly and cost-efficiently while enabling next-generation wireless and enterprise connectivity.

"Delivering ahead of schedule is becoming a hallmark of Lightpath," said Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath. "This project was originally slated to begin turning up sites at the end of the year, yet we completed dozens of locations months earlier than planned. Our execution excellence and deep fiber presence continue to position us as a preferred network partner for both domestic and international carriers expanding across the Northeast."

The newly added routes support 5G and AI-driven network deployments, providing high-capacity backhaul and aggregation for bandwidth-intensive applications. With this latest expansion, Lightpath strengthens its presence in critical edge and interconnect corridors while continuing to open its infrastructure to enterprises, government, and education institutions across the region.

Customers in these expansion areas will have access to Lightpath's full portfolio of all-fiber connectivity solutions, including Optical Transport up to 800 Gbps, Ethernet, Internet Access, Private Networks, Dark Fiber, SD-WAN, Security Solutions, Voice Services, and other Managed Services.

This announcement follows a series of network investments across the New York Metro region, Phoenix, Eastern PA, and Columbus, OH, as Lightpath continues building an "AI-grade" fiber platform for hyperscalers, carriers, and cloud providers.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

To learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations, visit lightpathfiber.com

