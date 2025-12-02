Lightpath Expands AI-Grade Network Footprint in Greater Columbus

Project strengthens Lightpath's leadership in delivering ultra-high scale fiber infrastructure required to connect multiple new AI data center deployments in the Columbus region.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the expansion of its AI-grade network in Greater Columbus, Ohio. This latest project adds approximately 150 route miles of high-density fiber to the initial network announced earlier this year, more than doubling Lightpath's fiber footprint across the region.

This success-based expansion reinforces Lightpath's growing presence in the Midwest and its strategy to deliver the next generation of network infrastructure purpose-built for AI-driven workloads. Engineering and construction are already underway, with a phased route construction completion beginning end of year 2026 through mid-2027.

"Columbus is well established as a leading U.S. destination for data center and AI investment," said Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath. "Our continued expansion in this market reflects both the scale of hyperscale demand and Lightpath's commitment to meeting it with proven quality, speed and agility."

Lightpath's Greater Columbus network builds on their recent announcements in Phoenix and Eastern Pennsylvania as well as its acquisition of a unique, low latency, high-count route between NYC and Ashburn, VA, advancing the company's nationwide initiative to interconnect key AI and hyperscale corridors. The expanded network combines new underground, multi-conduit systems with high-count fiber capacity designed to support both metro and regional long-haul applications.

"By expanding our fiber footprint in Columbus, we're strengthening Lightpath's position as a trusted partner to hyperscale, carrier, and large enterprise customers across the region," said Tim Haverkate, EVP of Major Infrastructure Solutions, Lightpath. "This expansion sets the stage for continued growth and new AI-grade connectivity opportunities throughout the Midwest."

Lightpath now operates dense metro and regional fiber systems across major U.S. markets including New York, New Jersey, southeast Connecticut, Boston, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, Eastern Pennsylvania, Miami and Columbus—connecting nearly 200 data centers enabling next-generation workloads across the AI economy.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

