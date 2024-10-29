LIGHTPATH MIAMI EXPANSION INCLUDES NEW ON-NET DATA CENTERS AND RAPIDPATH DARK FIBER SERVICE

Adding Eight On-Net Data Centers, RapidPath Quick Dark Fiber Deployment Between Data Centers in Five Days, and 15-Miles of Fiber Network Expansion

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced it is continuing its aggressive expansion in the Greater Miami region by adding connectivity to eight new data centers, adding 15-miles of new fiber network, and introducing a new RapidPath dark fiber service to area data centers.

Lightpath adds connectivity to eight new data centers, 15 miles of fiber network, and new dark fiber service in Miami. Post this Lightpath continues aggressive expansion in Greater Miami region by adding connectivity to eight new data centers, adding 15-miles of new fiber network toward North Miami Beach and west to Miami Gardens and introducing a new RapidPath dark fiber service to area data centers. RapidPath dark fiber, with pre-spliced inter-data center fiber spans, is ready for ultra-fast deployment. Increased demand is being driven by the AI and the need for direct connectivity to cloud providers.

Lightpath's latest network expansion in the Miami area includes adding eight new data centers to its network, for a total of 12 on-net data centers by the end of 2024. Lightpath will be offering RapidPath dark fiber between Miami data centers, with pre-spliced inter-data center fiber spans ready for ultra-fast deployment. In addition, the company is building a new, 15-mile expansion of high-fiber count, subterranean network toward North Miami Beach and west to Miami Gardens.

"Lightpath is seeing increased demand in the Miami region for data center connectivity, both data center to data center, and commercial buildings to data centers. Both types of demand are being driven by the surge in artificial intelligence (AI) and the need for direct connectivity to cloud providers," stated Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath. "Our new RapidPath service is just another way that Lightpath is meeting the evolving demands of hyperscalers and other large organizations who need ways to scale quickly to meet the dynamics of the market."

RapidPath Dark Fiber

Lightpath's new RapidPath service offers ultra-fast deployment of dark fiber between data centers. In addition to Miami area data centers, RapidPath is also available between data centers in New York Metro and Greater Boston. Hyperscalers, enterprises, governments, and carriers can all benefit from RapidPath's pre-spliced dark fiber between data centers which offers provisioning in as fast as five days.

Lightpath offers a complete suite of all-fiber connectivity solutions to Miami-area customers such as enterprises, hyperscalers, governments, educators, and carriers. Area customers can connect to anywhere on the Lightpath Network throughout New York Metro and Boston Metro, as well as the data center rich region around Ashburn, VA. Lightpath currently offers connectivity to over 140 data centers, seven cable landing stations, and direct connectivity to all major cloud service providers at various interconnect locations.

