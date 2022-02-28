Lightpath Opens New Boston Office to Support Rapid Expansion in Massachusetts

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the opening of a new Boston office to support rapid expansion in the Massachusetts market.

Building on strong demand and growth in the region, Lightpath continues to invest in the Massachusetts market with a new office located at 100 Quannapowitt Parkway in Wakefield. The office will house sales and support staff, with supplemental operational facilities already in place within the state. Lightpath has onboarded more than 30 employees in Massachusetts in the past year to specifically serve the greater Boston market and plans to continue its recruiting efforts in the area.

"As part of our rapid entrance into the Massachusetts market, Lightpath has invested tens of millions of dollars in the Commonwealth. We jumpstarted our entrance into the market in mid-2021 with several acquisitions, and followed that up with the announcement of a major network expansion. In total, Lightpath now has over 150 miles of high-count fiber in place serving over 100 locations," commented Chris Morley, Lightpath CEO. "We will continue to grow our network and staff in the region to meet this customer demand."

Lightpath's entire network, including the Massachusetts market, has been upgraded with the latest Ciena and Cisco technologies. These next-generation network capabilities include unsurpassed reliability, security, and service offerings, including optical transport services up to 800 Gbps. All Lightpath customers in Massachusetts have access to the entire Lightpath network of more than 18,000 route miles, connecting more than 12,000 locations throughout the New York Metro area.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

