LightPath Reinforces National Defense Authorization Act Readiness with Domestic Infrared Optics and Systems

Department of War to Eliminate Reliance on Optical Systems from Certain Foreign Nations, Positioning LightPath as a Supplier of Choice for Mission-Critical Defense Applications

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today reinforced its long-standing commitment to secure, domestic defense supply chains following the passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) , which directs the US Department of War to eliminate reliance on optical glass and optical systems sourced from certain foreign nations by January 1, 2030.

Section 834 of H.R. 3838 states that "The Secretary of Defense shall develop and implement a strategy to eliminate the reliance of the Department of Defense on any covered nation to acquire optical glass or optical systems by January 1, 2030."

Under the NDAA, "covered nations" include China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Belarus. These restrictions extend beyond finished systems to include critical materials such as optical glass, making supply chain transparency and material provenance increasingly central to defense and aerospace program compliance.

LightPath's optical assemblies, infrared cameras, and thermal imaging systems have already been designed, manufactured, and delivered in alignment with NDAA requirements. The company's proprietary BlackDiamond infrared glass technology offers a proven alternative to foreign sources. LightPath's solutions reduce material risk while supporting high-performance electro-optical and infrared applications across land, sea, air, and space platforms.

LightPath continues to expand its domestic glass manufacturing capabilities to support growing defense and aerospace demand. The company has announced a strategic acquisition of Amorphous Materials, Inc. (AMI), a U.S. based manufacturer of complementary chalcogenide glass technologies. The acquisition adds large-diameter glass melting capability, increases overall production capacity, and introduces a second NDAA compliant manufacturing location. This expansion further strengthens LightPath's ability to support high-value, large-format optics required for advanced defense and space-based sensor programs.

"While the NDAA now formally calls out optical glass, our approach has always been to design and manufacture systems that defense customers can rely on without question," said Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath Technologies. "Supply chain security, domestic manufacturing, and long-term program readiness are not new priorities for us. Our cameras, optical assemblies, and thermal imaging solutions have been NDAA compliant for years, and BlackDiamond was developed specifically to address material risk, availability, and performance at scale."

Unlike some foreign made optics, BlackDiamond infrared glass enables domestic manufacturing, stable supply, and scalable production without dependence on constrained or geopolitically sensitive sources. Combined with expanded domestic chalcogenide glass manufacturing capabilities from Amorphous Materials, Inc., LightPath is positioned as a risk reduction partner for defense programs that must meet compliance requirements early in their design and qualification cycles.

Although the NDAA establishes a 2030 deadline, defense acquisition timelines and system development cycles effectively require action in the immediate term to meet this requirement. Program managers and prime contractors are already evaluating compliant materials and suppliers to avoid redesigns, recertification delays, and future supply disruptions.

LightPath invites early engagement from defense and aerospace programs seeking NDAA-aligned optical materials, assemblies, and complete thermal imaging systems. By partnering early in the design process, customers can ensure compliance, reduce long-term risk, and accelerate time to deployment with solutions that are already proven in active defense programs.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond™ chalcogenide-based glass materials - sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding, among other things, the anticipated benefits and potential synergies of the acquisition, the Company's ability to generate and accelerate additional revenue, possible market expansion, as well as the reception in the industry, the Company's ability to pursue additional opportunities, such as the U.S. Golden Dome, as well as other statements that are other than historical fact. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the likelihood that the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; the Company's reliance on a few key customers; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact that international tariffs may have on our business and results of operations; the impact of political and other risks as a result of our sales to internal customers and/or our sourcing of materials from international suppliers; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas/ Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE LightPath Technologies