Lightpath Responding to Nearly $1 Billion of Growing AI-Driven Demand

2024 Bookings from AI-Related Connectivity Totaled Nearly $110 Million

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced that in 2024 the company booked nearly $110 million of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital infrastructure sales to hyperscalers. At the end of 2024, Lightpath's AI-related infrastructure opportunities pipeline totaled nearly $1 billion.

Lightpath's 2024 bookings and pipeline were driven by demand across all major hyperscalers looking to secure massive levels of bandwidth for current and future AI initiatives. Additionally, the company is seeing significant sales and demand across more than 10 markets, including both existing and new markets.

The increasing wave of innovations in AI is driving unprecedented demand for connectivity on a massive scale. AI deployments require greater bandwidth than ever before, with an emphasis on reducing latency and enhancing network security. This surge in demand represents a generational opportunity to reshape fiber infrastructure in the US, revolutionizing how organizations connect their digital destinations over the next decade.

Lightpath, with its dense, all-fiber network and unique operational and construction capabilities, is uniquely positioned to support AI deployments within its existing footprint (New York Metro, Boston Metro, and Miami Metro) and beyond. With a network spanning over 10,800 unique route miles, Lightpath offers robust infrastructure solutions tailored to meet the needs of bandwidth-intensive technologies.

"At Lightpath, we recognize the critical importance of delivering solutions designed to serve our customers for decades to come," said Tim Haverkate, Executive Vice President of Lightpath. "We are committed to partnering with our customers to build networks that support organizations at the forefront of adopting transformational technologies."

Rachel Stack, CFO of Lightpath, emphasized the strategic significance of this trend. "The current momentum around AI represents an exciting opportunity for Lightpath. We believe we've only begun to tap the economic potential of AI-driven demand and anticipate that it will serve as a key growth vehicle for years to come."

