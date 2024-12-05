LightPath Technologies Introduces New Optical Gas Imaging Camera for Ammonia and SF6 Detection

New OGI Camera Detects Fugitive Ammonia and Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Emissions at Industrial and Manufacturing Facilities

Non-Germanium Based Solution Insulates LightPath Customers from China's Recent Ban on Germanium Exports to the United States

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced a new version of its Optical Gas Imaging ("OGI") camera platform to detect fugitive ammonia and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) emissions for industrial and manufacturing applications.

LightPath's recently launched OGI Camera platform is a specialized technology utilizing infrared (IR) cameras to detect and visualize emissions, in this case the detection of ammonia and SF6. OGI cameras are capable of visualizing gases that are invisible to the naked eye by detecting the infrared energy absorbed or emitted by the gases. LightPath's purpose-built OGI camera leverages a proprietary non-germanium BlackDiamond™ BD6 lens to improve upon current technologies by offering a cost-effective, higher sensitivity and ultimately more effective solution that concurrently insulates LightPath customers from the geopolitical supply chain issues plaguing competing Germanium based solutions – such as China's recent ban on the export of Germanium to the United States.

SF6 is a colorless, odorless, non-flammable, and non-toxic gas, but with a 23,500 times greater global warming potential than CO2. SF6 is used in the electrical industry as a gaseous dielectric medium for electrical equipment and power systems, as well as in medical, semiconductor and other industrial industries. Ammonia is used in food and beverage manufacturing, metal and plastics fabrication, and the energy and chemical industries.

"Building on our oil and gas application OGI Camera, our newest variant expands our market potential into additional industrial and manufacturing applications," said Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath. "This version will help detect SF6, the most potent greenhouse gas known to-date, and ammonia, which is also harmful when released into the environment. Managing gas emissions is critical for operations and are controlled by a variety of federal, state and local regulations – making OGI cameras an essential compliance tool. To meet these requirements, a wide spectrum of industries are seeking solutions that are cost effective, highly sensitive, and don't require the use of a proprietary software.

"With China's recently announced ban on the export of Germanium to the United States, it's more important than ever for U.S. companies to evaluate non-Germanium solutions for optics and imaging systems of all kinds. In this case, our OGI purpose-built camera with a non-germanium lens improves on current emissions detection technology, satisfies regulatory requirements for our clients, and provides an economical tool for multiple applications while ensuring supply chain security," concluded Rubin.

