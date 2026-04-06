LightPath Technologies Receives Highly Innovative Design Award from The Sterling Council

Company Recognized for Manufacturing Excellence in the 2026 Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence (SMBE) Award Evaluation

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced that it has been awarded the Highly Innovative Design Award in the 2026 Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence (SMBE) Award evaluation process conducted by The Sterling Council.

The SMBE Award program, now in its 34th year, is designed to identify and celebrate high-performing manufacturers, strengthen organizational learning and capability, and elevate a company's visibility and manufacturing excellence throughout the region. The evaluation process includes rigorous interviews and site visits conducted by expert teams from the manufacturing and Sterling communities, who assess company systems, practices and commitment to performance excellence.

The Highly Innovative Design Award recognizes companies whose examiners and judges found them to be high performing, with a commitment to performance excellence and model practices for other manufacturers to emulate.

Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath, commented: "We are honored to receive the Highly Innovative Design Award from The Sterling Council. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team to operational excellence and innovation in manufacturing. As we continue to scale our defense and commercial programs, this award validates the strength of our processes and our commitment to delivering world-class optical and imaging solutions."

LightPath will be formally presented with the award at the 34th Sterling Awards Ceremony and Banquet on Friday evening, May 29, 2026, at the JW Marriott Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.

About The Sterling Council

The Sterling Council is a public/private not-for-profit corporation established in 1992 and supported by the Executive Office of the Governor of Florida. The Council is the sole provider of Florida's Governor's Sterling Award for Performance Excellence, which is based on the nationally recognized Malcolm Baldrige Criteria—the gold standard for organizational excellence. Through programs like the Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence (SMBE) Award, administered in partnership with FloridaMakes, the Council identifies and celebrates high-performing manufacturers across the state while promoting organizational learning and continuous improvement. For more information, visit www.TheSterlingCouncil.org/SMBEA.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond™ chalcogenide-based glass materials – sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory – to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas/Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE LightPath Technologies