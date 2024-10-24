LightPath Technologies Secures LOI for Sustained Supply of Infrared Lens Assemblies from Existing European Defense Customer

LightPath Expands Partnership with Letter of Intent for Product Development, Manufacturing Localization in Europe and Volume Commitments

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced receipt of a follow-on order and Letter of Intent ("LOI") for a sustained supply of infrared lens assemblies from a European defense customer for active duty use in first-person view (FPV) drone applications.

In tandem with the follow-on order, the customer submitted a non-binding LOI to expand its partnership with LightPath through collaboration on custom lens assemblies using LightPath BD6 as well as the localization of its lens assembly manufacturing to LightPath's Latvia facility to ensure supply chain stability and reliability. As part of this LOI, the customer seeks to establish go-forward volume commitments.

"This order and LOI are a validation of our recent efforts to obtain a European Defense license and to expand the capacity and capabilities at our Latvia facility," said Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath. "Our European Defense license provides us with the ability to supply products to the European Defense industry, one of the largest defense markets in the world. This year we also expanded optical coating capabilities and capacity in our facility in Latvia, and added a new, high durability coating from that facility. Taken together, we believe we are well positioned to provide products directly into the growing defense business in Europe.

"The order also highlights the growing use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles ("UAVs") for a variety of defense applications. We believe our proprietary BlackDiamond™ chalcogenide-based glass materials will become an important material for thermal cameras in drones and other systems that must operate across a large range of temperatures, as well as in industrial applications such as gas sensing and early fire detection. We look forward to working with this customer to fulfill current orders and explore opportunities to expand our partnership," concluded Rubin.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond™ chalcogenide-based glass materials – sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory – to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

